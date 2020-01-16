An idea 2 years in the works took another step closer to becoming a reality on Jan. 14 during a joint meeting with the Essex Selectboard the Village of Essex Junction Board of Trustees.
The boards voted, unanimously, to approve the formation of the Joint Essex Housing Commission and authorized staff to start advertising the member positions for it.
Essex town planner Darren Schibler, Village community development director/zoning administrator Robin Pierce, Maura Collins, and Mia Watson have been working on forming the commission since 2017. Collins and Watson provided valuable insight to the process--being the executive director and the research and communications coordinator, respectively, of the Vermont Housing Finance Agency.
“It's great that we were able to get to this checkpoint,” Schibler said, “but there's a lot more work to do. I'm excited that there's now a group that will be dedicated to working on it, and we're excited to see where that might go. I think it's a great thing for the town and village to have an active board that is representing the community's interests and housing, and I think it will only lead to good things.”
Collins initially approached the boards in ‘17 with the idea, and Schibler later became a part of the project along with Pierce and Watson. They were then tasked with drafting a charter for the commission which was to include information on its mission, purpose, membership, and operations. The group finalized the Town of Essex and Village of Essex Junction Housing Needs Assessment and Action Plan late in 2018, and it was then accepted by the boards in the summer of last year before being officially adopted at a joint meeting on Nov. 26, 2019.
The purpose of the housing commission will be to advise the selectboard, the trustees, planning commissions, and other municipal boards and committees on the housing needs of the community--including the review and consultation of policy and zoning changes related to housing. It will also help advance community’s housing goals by maintaining and analyzing the community’s demographic and housing stock information and developing partnerships with developers, non-profits, state agencies, and social service organizations.
“You can see from the housing needs assessment that there's a lot of connection between incomes, what people earn, and what the job prospects are with the housing situation,” Schibler noted. “The Economic Development Commission has already said that housing is a priority for them. Employers have a hard time finding good labor when there isn't enough housing to place people in. So the Housing Commission will definitely be working and collaborating with them closely on those issues.”
The commission will be comprised of 7 members to be interviewed and appointed by the selectboard and trustees. Each member will serve a staggered, 3-year term with no term limits being placed on their tenure. 4 of the members will be Essex residents while the remaining 3 do not have to live in the town or the village--although the charter says that residency is preferred. The charter also states that it hopes the boards will select candidates who represent a variety of issues and backgrounds such as for-profit and non-profit housing development, social services organizations, housing authorities and agencies, and local business.
Collins and Watson were able to provide job descriptions they had seen other towns’ housing commissions use for its members--which served as a model for the Essex commission. Schibler hopes that the positions will be posted for the public right away and that the commission will be fully formed by summer time.
At the Jan. 14 meeting, members from the boards recommended that the commission look into innovative ways to explore housing needs, make it known that the commission is not a secret way to form more subsidized housing, educate the public in what to do and steps it can take to find housing, and update the boards with a quarterly memo of projects that are underway and future ideas in the works.