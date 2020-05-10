Essex angler suggests trolling for salmon at Lake Champlain surface

Lines don’t need to be dropped too far down into the lake to find some prized catches this time of the year.
Ron Winter, a decorated angler from Essex, was mentioned in the latest Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department report with tips about how to catch the species.
According to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, salmon and trout are usually low-level swimmers, but this time of year sees them heading towards the surface of the grand lake more often.
Winter says the shallow surfaces are reading at 41-45 degrees with certain pockets of Champlain reaching 46-50 degrees. Those warmer areas likely hold schools of salmon--especially near the outflows of small creeks.
Winter suggests that fellow anglers also look up and pay attention to the birds--as their activity is usually a sign that salmon are aggressively pushing baitfish to the surface of the water.
It’s believed that small minnow-shaped or spoons that are trolled about five feet under the surface will likely catch some fish. Winter says he’s had a good deal of success trolling on the Colchester Fill with his kids--catching trout and salmon in depths of eight feet.