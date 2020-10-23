COLCHESTER, Vt. – The UVM Health Network - Home Health & Hospice and other providers across Vermont recently received state approval to reopen in-person adult day services suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New safety precautions are mandated.
Preparations are underway to reopen Essex Adult Day, one of Home Health & Hospice’s three Adult Day Program sites and located at 25 Pinecrest Drive, in November.
Home Health & Hospice’s Adult Day Program provides comprehensive health, social, and therapeutic services to participants, helping them maintain optimal levels of activity, promote physical and mental health, and live at home, independently or with family members/caregivers, for longer periods of time. The program serves older adults needing extra assistance or companionship, adults with physical disabilities, and individuals with memory impairments.
“Throughout this pandemic, our Adult Day team has regularly stayed in touch with participants and caregivers to offer support and continued connection during this challenging time. Our ability to restart in-person services is exciting and a positive step forward,” said Heather Filonow, director of Community Care Services for UVM Health Network - Home Health & Hospice.
Due to state-mandated space and capacity limitations, the program will look different in light of COVID-19. Home Health & Hospice’s Essex Adult Day site was selected to reopen due to its participant and facility size, both of which will best allow staff to establish new policies and safety requirements. The state’s reopening guidelines can be found here: dail.vermont.gov/novel-coronavirus-information/restart-vermont.
In accordance with this guidance, and in the interest of staff, client and community safety, participation at Essex will be limited to participants who can:
- Wear a mask;
- Maintain physical distance;
- Contain coughs and sneezes;
- Adhere to our hand hygiene policy.
Reopening plans for Home Health & Hospice’s other Adult Day sites — in Colchester and South Burlington — will be determined at a later date. In the interim, new client referrals are being accepted and participants will be enrolled/re-enrolled as availability and capacity allows.
In addition, Home Health & Hospice’s foot care clinics have also reopened on a limited basis. These clinics are staffed by Home Health & Hospice nurses, who provide essential foot care and monitor clients for changes that could require additional medical attention.
All other services — home health, hospice and other medically necessary care — have been provided to patients at home, in assisted living and senior living facilities, and at the McClure Miller Respite House throughout the pandemic.
