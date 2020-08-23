ESSEX -- The Essex Police Department (EPD) has reported that it’s investigating a phone scam involving calls pertaining to fake arrest warrants.
The department says the caller identifies themself as “Officer Justin Gray,” of which there is none on the EPD staff. The person is said to provide a badge number and an arrest warrant number, both being fictitious, and then asks for a money transfer in exchange for clearing the warrant.
Essex Police says it will not ask people for money regarding an arrest warrant and advises the public not to provide personal information over the phone.
Any similar activity is asked to be reported to EPD by calling (802) 878-8331.