MIKE NOSEK Staff Writer

The Essex Police Department recently released its Sept. 2020 arrest report with 17 being listed.

2020 arrests per month:

  • January: 18

  • February: 20

  • March: 9

  • April: 17

  • May: 24

  • June: 25

  • July: 15

  • August: 22

  • September: 17

Sept. 5, 2020 -- 2:34:00 a.m.

Kenneth M. King: Driving Under the Influence

Sept. 8, 2020 -- 2:12:06 p.m.

Cody Blackmer: Burglary

Sept. 9, 2020 -- 11:09:16 a.m.

Alen Lendo: Larceny from Person

Sept. 11, 2020 -- 5:20:16 a.m.

Andrew J. Baker: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

Sept. 11, 2020 -- 5:33:02 a.m.

Timmy Galloway: Aggravated Assault

Sept. 12, 2020 -- 3:58:00 p.m.

Kylie J. Nichols: Violation of Conditions of Release, Driving with License Suspended 

Sept. 14, 2020 -- 6:50:00 a.m.

Jonathan Narbonne: Domestic Assault

Sept. 14, 2020 -- 8:20:00 p.m.

Mikale I. Pope: Lewd & Lascivious Conduct

Sept. 14, 2020 -- 9:49:00 p.m. 

Julie M. Kellner: Driving Under the Influence

Sept. 15, 2020 -- 12:00:00 a.m.

Richard E. Johnson: Driving Under the Influence

Sept. 19, 2020 -- 4:58:00 p.m. 

Stephen W. Carron: Driving Under the Influence

Sept. 19, 2020 -- 5:25:00 p.m.

Kristina M. Sprague: False Pretenses or False Tokens <$900/Attempt, Petit Larceny <900

Sept. 20, 2020 -- 11:16:00 p.m.

Derrick W. Giffin: Assault-Simple

Sept. 25, 2020 -- 1:40:00 a.m.

Scott C. Blaise: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

Sept. 26, 2020 -- 10:20:00 p.m.

Gemma G. Gendreau: Driving with License Suspended

Sept. 27, 2020 -- 3:03:00 a.m.

Casey A. Pillsbury: Careless/Negligent Vehicle Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Sept. 30, 2020 -- 6:08:00 p.m. 

James J. Huard: Vehicle Operation-Eluding Law Enforcement, Driving with License Suspended

