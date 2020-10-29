The Essex Police Department recently released its Sept. 2020 arrest report with 17 being listed.
2020 arrests per month:
January: 18
February: 20
March: 9
April: 17
May: 24
June: 25
July: 15
August: 22
September: 17
Sept. 5, 2020 -- 2:34:00 a.m.
Kenneth M. King: Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 8, 2020 -- 2:12:06 p.m.
Cody Blackmer: Burglary
Sept. 9, 2020 -- 11:09:16 a.m.
Alen Lendo: Larceny from Person
Sept. 11, 2020 -- 5:20:16 a.m.
Andrew J. Baker: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
Sept. 11, 2020 -- 5:33:02 a.m.
Timmy Galloway: Aggravated Assault
Sept. 12, 2020 -- 3:58:00 p.m.
Kylie J. Nichols: Violation of Conditions of Release, Driving with License Suspended
Sept. 14, 2020 -- 6:50:00 a.m.
Jonathan Narbonne: Domestic Assault
Sept. 14, 2020 -- 8:20:00 p.m.
Mikale I. Pope: Lewd & Lascivious Conduct
Sept. 14, 2020 -- 9:49:00 p.m.
Julie M. Kellner: Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 15, 2020 -- 12:00:00 a.m.
Richard E. Johnson: Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 19, 2020 -- 4:58:00 p.m.
Stephen W. Carron: Driving Under the Influence
Sept. 19, 2020 -- 5:25:00 p.m.
Kristina M. Sprague: False Pretenses or False Tokens <$900/Attempt, Petit Larceny <900
Sept. 20, 2020 -- 11:16:00 p.m.
Derrick W. Giffin: Assault-Simple
Sept. 25, 2020 -- 1:40:00 a.m.
Scott C. Blaise: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
Sept. 26, 2020 -- 10:20:00 p.m.
Gemma G. Gendreau: Driving with License Suspended
Sept. 27, 2020 -- 3:03:00 a.m.
Casey A. Pillsbury: Careless/Negligent Vehicle Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
Sept. 30, 2020 -- 6:08:00 p.m.
James J. Huard: Vehicle Operation-Eluding Law Enforcement, Driving with License Suspended
