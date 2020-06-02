The Essex Police Department (EPD) is looking for help in regards to a dog bite that took place in town last week.
EPD is reporting that a female was bitten by a dog around 3 p.m. on May 25 at Overlook Park near Woodside Natural Area. Police say the German Shepherd was being walked by a male in his late 30’s to early 40’s--thin in stature with short, brown hair.
The woman was bitten near a trail head and did not get the owner’s name or vaccination information for the dog.
Essex Police is asking the owner of the dog, or anyone who might know him, to get in touch with EPD by calling (802) 878-8331 so that officers can ascertain the rabies vaccination status of the German Shepherd.