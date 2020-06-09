The Essex Police Department (EPD) announced on Tuesday that Chief Rick Garey will retire in mid-July.
In a press release, the department said Garey issued his retirement intention letter a few weeks ago and will officially finish his service on July 17.
Garey has worked with Essex Police for the last 31 years--being the chief since 2018.
“Garey has served the citizens of Essex with exemplary hard work and dedication during his long career,” the press release read. “We wish him well in retirement and hope that he gets to spend more time with his family enjoying all that life allows.”
Starting in 1989 as a dispatcher with EPD, Garey has climbed the ranks to become a patrol officer, a detective, a corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and then finally chief. He also spent time as the town’s information technology director.
"Rick Garey has been an absolute asset to this community," said Unified Manager Evan Teich. "He started his career with us as a part-time dispatcher all those years ago, became an officer, worked several special details and was instrumental in bringing the police department’s IT capabilities up to its current high levels. Rick is a leader who leads by example, and he is leaving his department in excellent shape. Over the last two years of working with him, we would talk frequently, and I always appreciated his views and his approach to matters."
Teich said the town will be announcing Garey's replacement shortly.