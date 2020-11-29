Essex Police Stock EPD
MIKE NOSEK Staff Writer

The Essex Police Department recently released its Oct. 2020 arrest report with 14 being listed.

2020 arrests per month:

  • January: 18

  • February: 20

  • March: 9

  • April: 17

  • May: 24

  • June: 25

  • July: 15

  • August: 22

  • September: 17

  • October: 14

 

Oct. 1, 2020 -- 11:23:25 p.m.

Deandre W. Gay: Vehicle Operation--License Suspended #1 for DUI

Oct. 2, 2020 -- 12:17 a.m.

Denroy Nedd: Driving Under the Influence, Driving with License Suspended

 

Oct. 2, 2020 -- 10:22 p.m.

Kevin Mack: Driving Under the Influence

 

Oct. 8, 2020 -- 11:40 p.m.

Cody L. Paquette: Excessive Speed >30mph, etc., Driving Under the Influence

 

Oct. 9, 2020 -- 12:00 a.m.

Cody Blackmer: Receiving Stolen Property >100, Possession of Depressant/Stimulant/Narcotic <100X

 

Oct. 9, 2020 -- 12:59 a.m.

Christopher Fischer: Driving Under the Influence

 

Oct. 13, 2020 -- 10:31 a.m.

Andrew Hollins: Domestic Assault

 

Oct. 14, 2020 -- 12:36 a.m.

Stephen J. Lafar: Driving with License Suspended

 

Oct. 24, 2020 -- 12:37 a.m.

Noelle P. Tripodi: Driving Under the Influence

 

Oct. 26, 2020 -- 3:30 p.m.

Allison M. Bean: Possession of Methamphetamine >2.5 grams 

 

Oct. 26, 2020 -- 8:59 p.m.

Hillary V.  Palmer: Driving Under the Influence

 

Oct. 30, 2020 -- 12:00 a.m.

Timothy D. Curavoo: Criminal Threatening

 

Oct. 30, 2020 -- 12:00 a.m.

Jamie R. Blake: Criminal Threatening, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

Oct. 31, 2020 -- 11:05 p.m.

Brittan H. Trammell: Driving Under the Influence

 

