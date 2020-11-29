The Essex Police Department recently released its Oct. 2020 arrest report with 14 being listed.
2020 arrests per month:
January: 18
February: 20
March: 9
April: 17
May: 24
June: 25
July: 15
August: 22
September: 17
October: 14
Oct. 1, 2020 -- 11:23:25 p.m.
Deandre W. Gay: Vehicle Operation--License Suspended #1 for DUI
Oct. 2, 2020 -- 12:17 a.m.
Denroy Nedd: Driving Under the Influence, Driving with License Suspended
Oct. 2, 2020 -- 10:22 p.m.
Kevin Mack: Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 8, 2020 -- 11:40 p.m.
Cody L. Paquette: Excessive Speed >30mph, etc., Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 9, 2020 -- 12:00 a.m.
Cody Blackmer: Receiving Stolen Property >100, Possession of Depressant/Stimulant/Narcotic <100X
Oct. 9, 2020 -- 12:59 a.m.
Christopher Fischer: Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 13, 2020 -- 10:31 a.m.
Andrew Hollins: Domestic Assault
Oct. 14, 2020 -- 12:36 a.m.
Stephen J. Lafar: Driving with License Suspended
Oct. 24, 2020 -- 12:37 a.m.
Noelle P. Tripodi: Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 26, 2020 -- 3:30 p.m.
Allison M. Bean: Possession of Methamphetamine >2.5 grams
Oct. 26, 2020 -- 8:59 p.m.
Hillary V. Palmer: Driving Under the Influence
Oct. 30, 2020 -- 12:00 a.m.
Timothy D. Curavoo: Criminal Threatening
Oct. 30, 2020 -- 12:00 a.m.
Jamie R. Blake: Criminal Threatening, Violation of Conditions of Release
Oct. 31, 2020 -- 11:05 p.m.
Brittan H. Trammell: Driving Under the Influence
