EPD stock
MIKE NOSEK Staff Writer

The Essex Police Department recently released its May 2020 arrest report with 24 incidents being listed--up from the 17 reported in April.

2020 arrests per month:

  • January: 18
  • February: 20
  • March: 9
  • April: 17
  • May: 24

May 1 -- 5:13:39 a.m.

Patricia A. Kennedy: Driving Under the Influence

May 1 -- 11:20:00 p.m.

Jayme D. Richland: Violation of Conditions of Release

May 2 -- 6:01:00 p.m.

James O. Neiley: Driving Under the Influence

May 2 -- 9:30:00 p.m.

James M. Raymond: Aggravated Assault w/ a Deadly Weapon

May 3 -- 5:58:00 p.m.

Shawn R. Sartelle: Resisting Arrest, Driving with License Suspended

May 6 -- 2:15:23 p.m.

Kerri L. McCarthy: Forgery Utter/Publish Instrument

May 8 -- 6:01:00 p.m.

Raymond C. King: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault w/ Prior Conviction

May 9 -- 5:16:00 p.m.

Shawn M. Gagnon: Petit Larceny <900, Resisting Arrest

May 10 -- 9:11:00 a.m.

Alex J. Gero: Driving with License Suspended

May 11 -- 10:21:00 p.m.

Jeremy A. Frerichs: Domestic Assault

May 12 -- 5:14:00 p.m.

Christopher D. O’Neil: Driving with License Suspended

May 12 -- 5:33:00 p.m.

Fahad Hilowle: Driving with License Suspended

May 12 -- 9:23:00 p.m.

Anna M. Allen: Driving Under the Influence

May 13 -- 3:02:00 p.m.

Matthew S. Johnson: Arrest Active Warrant

May 14 -- 7:12:00 p.m.

Bryant Fredette: Domestic Assault

May 14 -- 9:28:00 p.m.

Kevin C. Sokal: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Driving Under the Influence

May 18 -- 5:01:00 p.m.

Sharon S. Brailsford: Driving with License Suspended

May 19 -- 2:35:00 p.m.

Kelley J. Hamblin: Excessive Speed (>30MPH, etc.)

May 19 -- 6:33:00 p.m.

Matthew W. Eller: Driving with License Suspended

May 19 -- 11:49:00 p.m.

Jason P. Colebaugh: Violation of Conditions of Release

May 25 -- 4:25:00 a.m.

Melanie L. Sargent: Domestic Assault

May 26 -- 10:13:20 p.m.

Sierra E. Culver: Domestic Assault

May 28 -- 10:57:00 p.m.

Matthew J. Boutin: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

May 29 -- 10:30:00 a.m.

Ryan P. Greene: Marijuana Trafficking

Tags

Recommended for you