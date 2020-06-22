The Essex Police Department recently released its May 2020 arrest report with 24 incidents being listed--up from the 17 reported in April.
2020 arrests per month:
- January: 18
- February: 20
- March: 9
- April: 17
- May: 24
May 1 -- 5:13:39 a.m.
Patricia A. Kennedy: Driving Under the Influence
May 1 -- 11:20:00 p.m.
Jayme D. Richland: Violation of Conditions of Release
May 2 -- 6:01:00 p.m.
James O. Neiley: Driving Under the Influence
May 2 -- 9:30:00 p.m.
James M. Raymond: Aggravated Assault w/ a Deadly Weapon
May 3 -- 5:58:00 p.m.
Shawn R. Sartelle: Resisting Arrest, Driving with License Suspended
May 6 -- 2:15:23 p.m.
Kerri L. McCarthy: Forgery Utter/Publish Instrument
May 8 -- 6:01:00 p.m.
Raymond C. King: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault w/ Prior Conviction
May 9 -- 5:16:00 p.m.
Shawn M. Gagnon: Petit Larceny <900, Resisting Arrest
May 10 -- 9:11:00 a.m.
Alex J. Gero: Driving with License Suspended
May 11 -- 10:21:00 p.m.
Jeremy A. Frerichs: Domestic Assault
May 12 -- 5:14:00 p.m.
Christopher D. O’Neil: Driving with License Suspended
May 12 -- 5:33:00 p.m.
Fahad Hilowle: Driving with License Suspended
May 12 -- 9:23:00 p.m.
Anna M. Allen: Driving Under the Influence
May 13 -- 3:02:00 p.m.
Matthew S. Johnson: Arrest Active Warrant
May 14 -- 7:12:00 p.m.
Bryant Fredette: Domestic Assault
May 14 -- 9:28:00 p.m.
Kevin C. Sokal: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Driving Under the Influence
May 18 -- 5:01:00 p.m.
Sharon S. Brailsford: Driving with License Suspended
May 19 -- 2:35:00 p.m.
Kelley J. Hamblin: Excessive Speed (>30MPH, etc.)
May 19 -- 6:33:00 p.m.
Matthew W. Eller: Driving with License Suspended
May 19 -- 11:49:00 p.m.
Jason P. Colebaugh: Violation of Conditions of Release
May 25 -- 4:25:00 a.m.
Melanie L. Sargent: Domestic Assault
May 26 -- 10:13:20 p.m.
Sierra E. Culver: Domestic Assault
May 28 -- 10:57:00 p.m.
Matthew J. Boutin: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
May 29 -- 10:30:00 a.m.
Ryan P. Greene: Marijuana Trafficking