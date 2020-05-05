EPD arrests Winooski man, Essex woman on same vehicle stop
MIKE NOSEK Staff Writer

The Essex Police Department recently released its March 2020 arrest report with nine incidents being listed.

March 4: 7:03 p.m.

Benjamin R. Cote -- Driving with License Suspended

March 5: 12:10 a.m.

Rebecca J. Quintin -- DUI

March 14: 1:50 a.m.

Samuel M. Kimunya -- DUI

March 15: 5:29 a.m.

Ashley A. Baker -- Leaving the Scene of an Accident

March 15: 5:35 a.m.

Abdulkadir M. Kalmoi -- Violation of Conditions of Release

March 17: 12:56 p.m.

Abdulkadir M. Kalmoi -- Assault on Law Enforcement Officer, Violation of Conditions of Release, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

March 26: 4:01 p.m.

Carol J. Vanwormer -- Possession of Hazardous Inhalents (Use or Sale)

March 27: 11:32 p.m.

Justin J. Matis -- Unlawful Trespassing (Misdemeanor), Violation of Conditions of Release

March 31: 6:40 p.m.

Eric M. Breeyear -- Petit Larceny <900, Petit Larceny <900, Violation of Conditions of Release

Tags

Recommended for you