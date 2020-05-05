The Essex Police Department recently released its March 2020 arrest report with nine incidents being listed.
March 4: 7:03 p.m.
Benjamin R. Cote -- Driving with License Suspended
March 5: 12:10 a.m.
Rebecca J. Quintin -- DUI
March 14: 1:50 a.m.
Samuel M. Kimunya -- DUI
March 15: 5:29 a.m.
Ashley A. Baker -- Leaving the Scene of an Accident
March 15: 5:35 a.m.
Abdulkadir M. Kalmoi -- Violation of Conditions of Release
March 17: 12:56 p.m.
Abdulkadir M. Kalmoi -- Assault on Law Enforcement Officer, Violation of Conditions of Release, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
March 26: 4:01 p.m.
Carol J. Vanwormer -- Possession of Hazardous Inhalents (Use or Sale)
March 27: 11:32 p.m.
Justin J. Matis -- Unlawful Trespassing (Misdemeanor), Violation of Conditions of Release
March 31: 6:40 p.m.
Eric M. Breeyear -- Petit Larceny <900, Petit Larceny <900, Violation of Conditions of Release