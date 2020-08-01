The Essex Police Department recently released its June 2020 arrest report with 25 incidents being listed -- up from the 24 reported in May.
2020 arrests per month:
- January: 18
- February: 20
- March: 9
- April: 17
- May: 24
- June: 25
June 1, 2020 -- 7:51 p.m.
Matthew S. Johnson: Careless Negligent Operation of a Vehicle
June 4, 2020 -- 9:25 a.m.
Brian I. Jagodzinski: Violation of Condition of Release, Driving with License Suspended
June 5, 2020 -- 9:48 p.m.
Elizabeth A. Corrigan: Driving with License Suspended
June 6, 2020 -- 12:22 a.m.
Bao H. Doan: Driving Under the Influence
June 6, 2020 -- 8:45 p.m.
Dwayne R. Walker: Unlawful Trespass (misdemeanor)
June 11, 2020 -- 4:00 p.m.
Jeremy B. Kempton: Possession of Marijuana > 1lb.
June 11, 2020 -- 8:16 p.m.
Anthony M. Couillard: Possession of Marijuana > 2oz.
June 12, 2020 -- 6:00 p.m.
Justin E. Sweeney: Retail Theft $900 or Less
June 13, 2020 -- 6:23 p.m.
Adam R. Wolford: Driving Under the Influence
June 14, 2020 -- 10:51 p.m.
Joel A. Henderson: Driving with License Suspended
June 15, 2020 -- 4:27 a.m.
Jeremy B. Kempton: Unlawful Trespass of a Dwelling
June 15, 2020 -- 5:35 p.m.
Truc P. Mai: Driving with License Suspended
June 19, 2020 -- 3:52 a.m.
Jordan A. Davis: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images, Possession of Depressants/Stimulant/Narcotics >100 dose
June 19, 2020 -- 4:05:08 a.m.
Matthew J. Boutin: Aggravated Assault, Violation of Condition of Release, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
June 19, 2020 -- 4:12:22 a.m.
Matthew J. Boutin: Violation of Condition of Release
June 19, 2020 -- 7:55 p.m.
Katelyn Button: Driving with License Suspended
June 20, 2020 -- 4:30 p.m.
Michael D. Dashno: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault -- Prior
June 23, 2020 -- 5:30 p.m.
William D. Burnett: Driving Under the Influence
June 24, 2020 -- 9:02 a.m.
Abdikadir M. Dayo: Simple Assault of Corrections Officer/Bodily Fluids, Violation of Condition of Release
June 25, 2020 -- 5:11:10 a.m.
Joshua Kittell: Domestic Assault
June 24, 2020 -- 12:37 p.m.
Justin E. Sweeney: Driving with License Suspended #2
June 25, 2020 -- 7:13 p.m.
Richard A. Harrison: Violation of Condition of Release
June 26, 2020 -- 3:59 a.m.
Trenton L. Thibault: Driving Under the Influence #1 > Legal Limit/Test Refusal
June 27, 2020 -- 1:08 p.m.
Scott B. Kelly: Careless/Negligent Operation of a Vehicle, Driving with License Suspended
June 27, 2020 -- 2:50 p.m.
Robert J. Villa: Driving with License Suspended