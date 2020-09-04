The Essex Police Department recently released its July 2020 arrest report with 15 incidents being listed -- down from the 25 reported in June.
2020 arrests per month:
- January: 18
- February: 20
- March: 9
- April: 17
- May: 24
- June: 25
- July: 15
July 1, 2020 -- 8:20 a.m.
Kaitlynn Murphy: Driving with License Suspended
July 3, 2020 -- 10:09 a.m.
Shawn R. Sartelle: Driving with License Suspended
July 3, 2020 -- 7:01 p.m.
Erik R. Rundstrom: Driving Under the Influence, Driving with License Suspended
July 4, 2020 -- 11:41 p.m.
Juan P. Vazquez -- Driving with License Suspended
July 6, 2020 -- 1:19:27 p.m.
Tyler A. Peacock: Assault -- Simple
July 8, 2020 -- 12:04 a.m.
Chad M. Limoge: Driving with License Suspended
July 12, 2020 -- 3:45 a.m.
Adam A. Fischer: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Driving Under the Influence
July 16, 2020 -- 9:20 p.m.
Timothy L. Bulris: Unlawful Trespass (misdemeanor)
July 19, 2020 -- 12:09 a.m.
Manuel C. Francis: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
July 24, 2020 -- 7:47 p.m.
Cory M. MacDonald-Powden: Retail Theft $900 or Less (misdemeanor)
July 24, 2020 -- 7:47 p.m.
Ajeing A. Dau: Disorderly Conduct - Obstruction, Impeding Public Officers
July 26, 2020 -- 6:51 p.m.
Douglas J. Relyea: Vehicle Operation-License Suspended #1 for DUI
July 27, 2020 -- 10:30 a.m.
Raymond C. King: Violation of Conditions of Release
July 29, 2020 -- 10:09:15 a.m.
Richard A. Harrison: Unlawful Mischief, Violation of Conditions of Release
July 29, 2020 -- 10:46 p.m.
David N. Poulin: Driving Under the Influence, Driving with License Suspended