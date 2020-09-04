Essex Police Stock EPD
MIKE NOSEK Staff Writer

The Essex Police Department recently released its July 2020 arrest report with 15 incidents being listed -- down from the 25 reported in June.

2020 arrests per month:

  • January: 18
  • February: 20
  • March: 9
  • April: 17
  • May: 24
  • June: 25
  • July: 15

July 1, 2020 -- 8:20 a.m.

Kaitlynn Murphy: Driving with License Suspended

July 3, 2020 -- 10:09 a.m.

Shawn R. Sartelle: Driving with License Suspended

July 3, 2020 -- 7:01 p.m.

Erik R. Rundstrom: Driving Under the Influence, Driving with License Suspended

July 4, 2020 -- 11:41 p.m.

Juan P. Vazquez -- Driving with License Suspended

July 6, 2020 -- 1:19:27 p.m.

Tyler A. Peacock: Assault -- Simple

July 8, 2020 -- 12:04 a.m.

Chad M. Limoge: Driving with License Suspended

July 12, 2020 -- 3:45 a.m.

Adam A. Fischer: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Driving Under the Influence

July 16, 2020 -- 9:20 p.m.

Timothy L. Bulris: Unlawful Trespass (misdemeanor)

July 19, 2020 -- 12:09 a.m.

Manuel C. Francis: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

July 24, 2020 -- 7:47 p.m.

Cory M. MacDonald-Powden: Retail Theft $900 or Less (misdemeanor)

July 24, 2020 -- 7:47 p.m.

Ajeing A. Dau: Disorderly Conduct - Obstruction, Impeding Public Officers

July 26, 2020 -- 6:51 p.m.

Douglas J. Relyea: Vehicle Operation-License Suspended #1 for DUI

July 27, 2020 -- 10:30 a.m.

Raymond C. King: Violation of Conditions of Release

July 29, 2020 -- 10:09:15 a.m.

Richard A. Harrison: Unlawful Mischief, Violation of Conditions of Release

July 29, 2020 -- 10:46 p.m.

David N. Poulin: Driving Under the Influence, Driving with License Suspended

