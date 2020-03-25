The Essex Police Department released its February 2020 on Wednesday with 20 incidents being listed.
Feb. 1: 7:43 a.m.
Justin J. Matis -- Disorderly Conduct (Obstruction), Unlawful Mischief >250 <1000, Violation of Conditions of Release
Feb. 1: 10:31 p.m.
Eric E. Ceric -- Driving with License Suspended
Feb. 2: 4:34 a.m.
Matthew R. Wilbert -- Interfering with Access to Emergency Services, Domestic Assault
Feb. 2: 12:13 a.m.
William J. Rock -- Disorderly Conduct (Language)
Feb. 5: 10:49 a.m.
Timothy D. Curavoo -- Domestic Assault
Feb. 6: 3:29 a.m.
Nicole T. ON’eill -- Domestic Assault
Feb. 8: 4:00 p.m.
Chrystal M. Rossi -- False Personation, Identity Theft (Obtain, Produce, Use), Receive Stolen
Feb. 10: 7:03 p.m.
Savannah L. Vien -- Retail Theft <$900
Feb. 11: 6:45 p.m.
Andrea J. Myres -- Unlawful Trespass (Misdemeanor)
Feb. 11: 8:44 p.m.
Dale L. Ploof -- Retail Theft <$900
Feb. 12: 7:33 p.m.
Takoda C. Culp -- Embezzlement of More Than $100
Feb. 13: 12:00 a.m.
Benjamin Dieringer -- Retail Theft <$900
Feb. 15: 10:00 a.m.
Chrystal M. Rossi -- Forgery Utter/Publish Instrument, False Pretenses Tokens <$900, Identity Theft (Obtain, Produce, Use), Receive Stolen Property >100
Feb. 15: 2:00 p.m.
Chrystal M. Rossi -- Unlawful Trespass Dwelling
Feb. 18: 7:26 p.m.
Joshua M. Garvey -- Assault on Law Enforcement Officer
Feb. 21: 7:33 a.m.
Alex J. Gero -- DUI
Feb. 21: 8:08 p.m.
Damion D. Gilbert -- DUI
Feb. 24: 11:10 p.m.
Mohamed A. Maalim -- Violation of Condition of Release, Non-controlled Drug Sold as Controlled, Driving with License Suspended
Feb. 24: 11:15 p.m.
Luhizo M. Luhizo -- Assault-Aggravated Domestic 1st Degree, 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault with Prior Conviction, Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree
Feb. 26: 1:00 p.m.
Bradley McGarghan -- Violation of Abuse Prevention Order