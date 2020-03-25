EPD arrests Winooski man, Essex woman on same vehicle stop
MIKE NOSEK Staff Writer

The Essex Police Department released its February 2020 on Wednesday with 20 incidents being listed.

Feb. 1: 7:43 a.m.

Justin J. Matis -- Disorderly Conduct (Obstruction), Unlawful Mischief >250 <1000, Violation of Conditions of Release

Feb. 1: 10:31 p.m.

Eric E. Ceric -- Driving with License Suspended

Feb. 2: 4:34 a.m.

Matthew R. Wilbert -- Interfering with Access to Emergency Services, Domestic Assault

Feb. 2: 12:13 a.m.

William J. Rock -- Disorderly Conduct (Language)

Feb. 5: 10:49 a.m.

Timothy D. Curavoo -- Domestic Assault

Feb. 6: 3:29 a.m.

Nicole T. ON’eill -- Domestic Assault

Feb. 8: 4:00 p.m.

Chrystal M. Rossi -- False Personation, Identity Theft (Obtain, Produce, Use), Receive Stolen

Feb. 10: 7:03 p.m.

Savannah L. Vien -- Retail Theft <$900

Feb. 11: 6:45 p.m.

Andrea J. Myres -- Unlawful Trespass (Misdemeanor)

Feb. 11: 8:44 p.m.

Dale L. Ploof -- Retail Theft <$900

Feb. 12: 7:33 p.m.

Takoda C. Culp -- Embezzlement of More Than $100

Feb. 13: 12:00 a.m.

Benjamin Dieringer -- Retail Theft <$900

Feb. 15: 10:00 a.m.

Chrystal M. Rossi -- Forgery Utter/Publish Instrument, False Pretenses Tokens <$900, Identity Theft (Obtain, Produce, Use), Receive Stolen Property >100

Feb. 15: 2:00 p.m.

Chrystal M. Rossi -- Unlawful Trespass Dwelling

Feb. 18: 7:26 p.m.

Joshua M. Garvey -- Assault on Law Enforcement Officer

Feb. 21: 7:33 a.m.

Alex J. Gero -- DUI

Feb. 21: 8:08 p.m.

Damion D. Gilbert -- DUI

Feb. 24: 11:10 p.m.

Mohamed A. Maalim -- Violation of Condition of Release, Non-controlled Drug Sold as Controlled, Driving with License Suspended

Feb. 24: 11:15 p.m.

Luhizo M. Luhizo -- Assault-Aggravated Domestic 1st Degree, 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault with Prior Conviction, Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree

Feb. 26: 1:00 p.m.

Bradley McGarghan -- Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

