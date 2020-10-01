The Essex Police Department recently released its August 2020 arrest report with 22 being listed.
2020 arrests per month:
- January: 18
- February: 20
- March: 9
- April: 17
- May: 24
- June: 25
- July: 15
- August: 22
Aug. 1, 2020 -- 12:00 a.m.
Roxanne S. Nelson: Assault - Simple
Aug. 6, 2020 -- 7:00 p.m.
Matthew M. Billings: Assault - Simple
Aug. 7, 2020 -- 4:30 p.m.
Raymond C. King: Violation of Conditions of Release
Aug. 8, 2020 -- 12:50
William Jenkins: Driving Under the Influence #1 Test Refusal
Aug. 9, 2020 -- 5:12 p.m.
Michelle Grassi: Driving Under the Influence
Aug. 11, 2020 -- 10:48 p.m.
Sanjit Darjee: Driving Under the Influence
Aug. 12, 2020 -- 1:58 a.m.
William D. Burnett: Driving Under the Influence #3 Test Refusal
Aug. 13, 2020 -- 11:59 p.m.
Patrick Alcantar: Driving Under the Influence
Aug. 14, 2020 -- 8:44:55 a.m.
Jeffrey E. Sullender: Cruelty to Animals
Aug. 14, 2020 -- 8:57 p.m.
Adrian A. Moore: Larceny from Person
Aug. 16, 2020 -- 4:39 a.m.
Robin Stewart: Driving Under the Influence Test Refusal
Aug. 16, 2020 -- 10:10 p.m.
Johnny T. Forest: Driving Under the Influence
Aug. 19, 2020 -- 5:29 a.m.
Chelsea R. Emo: Unlawful Mischief Over $1,000
Aug. 19, 2020 -- 8:31 a.m.
Gerald M. Ryan: Operating after Suspension/revocation/refusal
Aug. 20, 2020 -- 7:50 p.m.
Ian M. Kutt: Assault & Robbery (Armed)
Aug. 21, 2020 -- 9:01:50 a.m.
Killian B. Rhoads: Aggravated Assault
Aug. 21, 2020 -- 10:01 p.m.
Timothy D. Curavoo: Assault - Simple, False Personation, Larceny from Person
Aug. 21, 2020 -- 10:01 p.m.
Jamie R. Blake: False Impersonation, Larceny from Person
Aug. 23, 2020 -- 7:57 p.m.
Craig M. Getty: Driving Under the Influence, Driving with License Suspended
Aug. 24, 2020 -- 1:47 p.m.
Cody Blackmer: Burglary
Aug. 24, 2020 -- 2:09:07 p.m.
Cody Blackmer: Burglary
Aug. 30, 2020 -- 2:54 a.m.
James J. Wright: Unlawful Mischief Over $250, Under $1,000