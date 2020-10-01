Essex Police Stock EPD
MIKE NOSEK Staff Writer

The Essex Police Department recently released its August 2020 arrest report with 22 being listed.

2020 arrests per month:

  • January: 18
  • February: 20
  • March: 9
  • April: 17
  • May: 24
  • June: 25
  • July: 15
  • August: 22

Aug. 1, 2020 -- 12:00 a.m.

Roxanne S. Nelson: Assault - Simple

Aug. 6, 2020 -- 7:00 p.m.

Matthew M. Billings: Assault - Simple

Aug. 7, 2020 -- 4:30 p.m.

Raymond C. King: Violation of Conditions of Release

Aug. 8, 2020 -- 12:50

William Jenkins: Driving Under the Influence #1 Test Refusal

Aug. 9, 2020 -- 5:12 p.m.

Michelle Grassi: Driving Under the Influence

Aug. 11, 2020 -- 10:48 p.m.

Sanjit Darjee: Driving Under the Influence

Aug. 12, 2020 -- 1:58 a.m.

William D. Burnett: Driving Under the Influence #3 Test Refusal

Aug. 13, 2020 -- 11:59 p.m.

Patrick Alcantar: Driving Under the Influence

Aug. 14, 2020 -- 8:44:55 a.m.

Jeffrey E. Sullender: Cruelty to Animals

Aug. 14, 2020 -- 8:57 p.m.

Adrian A. Moore: Larceny from Person

Aug. 16, 2020 -- 4:39 a.m.

Robin Stewart: Driving Under the Influence Test Refusal

Aug. 16, 2020 -- 10:10 p.m.

Johnny T. Forest: Driving Under the Influence

Aug. 19, 2020 -- 5:29 a.m.

Chelsea R. Emo: Unlawful Mischief Over $1,000

Aug. 19, 2020 -- 8:31 a.m.

Gerald M. Ryan: Operating after Suspension/revocation/refusal

Aug. 20, 2020 -- 7:50 p.m.

Ian M. Kutt: Assault & Robbery (Armed)

Aug. 21, 2020 -- 9:01:50 a.m.

Killian B. Rhoads: Aggravated Assault

Aug. 21, 2020 -- 10:01 p.m.

Timothy D. Curavoo: Assault - Simple, False Personation, Larceny from Person

Aug. 21, 2020 -- 10:01 p.m.

Jamie R. Blake: False Impersonation, Larceny from Person

Aug. 23, 2020 -- 7:57 p.m.

Craig M. Getty: Driving Under the Influence, Driving with License Suspended

Aug. 24, 2020 -- 1:47 p.m.

Cody Blackmer: Burglary

Aug. 24, 2020 -- 2:09:07 p.m.

Cody Blackmer: Burglary

Aug. 30, 2020 -- 2:54 a.m.

James J. Wright: Unlawful Mischief Over $250, Under $1,000

