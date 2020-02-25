EPD arrests Winooski man, Essex woman on same vehicle stop

On the night of Feb. 24, an officer with the Essex Police Department (EPD) conducted a motor vehicle stop on Pearl Street after reportedly observing erratic operation of the automobile.
The driver was identified as Mohamed Maalim, 24, of Winooski, and officers learned that he was in violation of conditions of release and was operating the vehicle with a criminally suspended license. While being taken into custody, a body search discovered that Maalim was in possession of 3.1 grams of crack cocaine. He was processed at the EPD station before being released on a citation to appear in court in late March.
Maalim’s passenger, Luhizo Luhizo, 24, of Essex, was also arrested at the scene for First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault in relation to an ongoing investigation. Luhizo was transported to Chittenden County Correctional Facility and held on $2,500 bail.