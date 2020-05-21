The Essex Police Department recently released its April 2020 arrest report with 17 incidents being listed--up from the nine reported in March.
2020 arrests per month
- January: 18
- February: 20
- March: 9
- April: 17
April 1 -- 11:43 p.m.
Kevin M. Degrechie: Assault (simple)
April 4 -- 1:00 p.m.
Brent E. Farrell: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Trespassing to Dwelling
April 4 -- 8:34 p.m.
Chad M. Limoge: Driving with License Suspended
April 6 -- 1:34 p.m.
Amy J. Quenneville: Possession of Depressants/Stimulants/Narcotics <100X
April 7 -- 9:28 p.m.
William J. Cardinal: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
April 11 -- 9:45 p.m.
Hussein A. Elshikh: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
April 12 -- 2:54 a.m.
Tyrone O. Bryant: Aggravated Assault, Sexual Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release
April 13 -- 5:30 p.m.
Jason P. Breault: Aggravated Assault
April 16 -- 5:17 a.m.
Cheri L. Barber: DUI
April 16 -- 5:21 a.m.
Emily M. Legacy: Possession of Depressants/Stimulants/Narcotics <100X
April 16 -- 1:00 p.m.
Kyle Hughes: Driving with License Suspended
April 17 -- 6:37 p.m.
Christopher D. Gates: Driving with License Suspended
April 20 -- 4:02 a.m.
Shauna J. Francis: Driving with License Suspended
April 20 -- 7:05 p.m.
Keagan A. Lang: Vehicle Operation Careless/Negligent, Excessive Speed (>30 mph, etc.)
April 21 -- 10:41 a.m.
Crystal S. Smiley: False Pretenses Tokens <$900 (misdemeanor), Identity Theft Obtain, Produse (3 counts)
April 28 -- 11:50 a.m.
Shanna J. Jacobs: Retail Theft <$900 (misdemeanor), Unlawful Trespass (misdemeanor), Violation of Conditions of Release
April 30 -- 10:50 p.m.
Sonya L. Wood: Retail Theft <$900 (misdemeanor), Violation of Conditions of Release