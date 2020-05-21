EPD arrests Winooski man, Essex woman on same vehicle stop
MIKE NOSEK Staff Writer

The Essex Police Department recently released its April 2020 arrest report with 17 incidents being listed--up from the nine reported in March.

2020 arrests per month

  • January: 18
  • February: 20
  • March: 9
  • April: 17

April 1 -- 11:43 p.m.

Kevin M. Degrechie: Assault (simple)

April 4 -- 1:00 p.m.

Brent E. Farrell: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Trespassing to Dwelling

April 4 -- 8:34 p.m.

Chad M. Limoge: Driving with License Suspended

April 6 -- 1:34 p.m.

Amy J. Quenneville: Possession of Depressants/Stimulants/Narcotics <100X

April 7 -- 9:28 p.m.

William J. Cardinal: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

April 11 -- 9:45 p.m.

Hussein A. Elshikh: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

April 12 -- 2:54 a.m.

Tyrone O. Bryant: Aggravated Assault, Sexual Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

April 13 -- 5:30 p.m.

Jason P. Breault: Aggravated Assault

April 16 -- 5:17 a.m.

Cheri L. Barber: DUI

April 16 -- 5:21 a.m.

Emily M. Legacy: Possession of Depressants/Stimulants/Narcotics <100X

April 16 -- 1:00 p.m.

Kyle Hughes: Driving with License Suspended

April 17 -- 6:37 p.m.

Christopher D. Gates: Driving with License Suspended

April 20 -- 4:02 a.m.

Shauna J. Francis: Driving with License Suspended

April 20 -- 7:05 p.m.

Keagan A. Lang: Vehicle Operation Careless/Negligent, Excessive Speed (>30 mph, etc.)

April 21 -- 10:41 a.m.

Crystal S. Smiley: False Pretenses Tokens <$900 (misdemeanor), Identity Theft Obtain, Produse (3 counts)

April 28 -- 11:50 a.m.

Shanna J. Jacobs: Retail Theft <$900 (misdemeanor), Unlawful Trespass (misdemeanor), Violation of Conditions of Release

April 30 -- 10:50 p.m.

Sonya L. Wood: Retail Theft <$900 (misdemeanor), Violation of Conditions of Release

