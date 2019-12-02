Last week, the Essex Junction Recreation & Parks Department (EJRP) announced that it was selected to receive state funding for the transformation of one of its facilities.
The State of Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services awarded EJRP $5,000 as part of the Building Communities: Recreational Facilities Grant. The money will be used to offset the cost of converting two tennis courts at Cascade Park, on Cascade Street, to six pickleball courts.
Department director Brad Luck commented, “EJRP is tremendously thankful to the Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services for awarding us a Recreational Facilities Grant. We are pleased to be able to use these funds to grow our recreational options and offer more choices for our community.”
Pickleball is a paddleball sport which combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. It has seen tremendous growth in recent years and is considered to be one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.