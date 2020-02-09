A group of Essex High School (EHS) students recently attended an all-day retreat titled "Finding Your Voice, Building Your Power."

The focus of the retreat was around diversity and equity on campus with the goals of building stronger relationships among students across differences--giving the students tools and resources to hold difficult conversations and create a shared commitment to equity-related action at EHS. The day included a mix of activities and discussion, including a panel of EHS alumni.

