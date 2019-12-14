The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) program at Essex High School (EHS) is showing no sign of slowing down as it maintains a trend of growing and providing more opportunities for students.
In conjunction with STEM.org, Newsweek Magazine recently ranked high schools from across the country and announced its top-500 list. EHS scored extremely well and landed at 50th in the ranking.
Additionally, Essex High’s STEM Academy has been selected as a state finalist in Samsung’s nationwide Solve for Tomorrow contest.
Academy leader Lea Ann Smith, a math teacher at EHS, believes that the local relationships built through the STEM program have been beneficial for both the students and the community.
“I really want to find ways to creatively help the community,” Smith said. “I want to create connections between students and the community. I want to help the students to move forward in who they want to be... I want to help the community give back to the students, and the STEM Academy has been a great vehicle for that. As it grows, it's personally very satisfying.”
When it was started in 2013, the Academy had only four students who were guided by one teacher. Smith took over as the leader the following year, and she has since seen it grow to a current roster which includes 135 students and 12 teachers.
The STEM Academy is a three-year program with students partaking in an internship during their junior year before completing a capstone project during their senior year. The internship is a one-semester elective credit in which students spend 40 hours at a selected site in line with their interests. Prior to going into the field, they work with the school’s Career Center to compose a resume and cover letter and learn about professionalism and ethics.
“The internship class, I think, is mostly what makes it grow,” Smith said about the Academy’s blossoming over the last six years. “Kids want to do the internship. There's been an overall focus on it, which has been good, and it has just been getting more and more resources. There’s been a push school-wide, and it’s helped the Career Center grow as well.”
Smith says that: as the Academy expands in the number of students being interested, she hasn’t struggled in finding additional teachers to support it.
“Everybody's resources are starting to get pulled in a way that's really made the thing pretty nice,” she noted, “and as it becomes more visible in the community, more and more people are willing to help me. As more students sign up, and I go talk to the principal and say, ‘Hey, I need teachers,’ and I've always found enough. People do want to be part of this.”
The Academy has three “strands” in which students can focus on: science, medicine, and engineering. Smith says that medicine is the most popular, but the engineering strand has also been strong enough to the point where she has started a year-long application development class where students learn about and become proficient in coding.
The STEM Academy has been resourceful in partnering with local organizations and utilizing them for the benefit of the students.
“The major internship placements line up with the major areas of focus in this community,” said Smith. “I think medicine and coding are technological strengths of this area. People tend to think of Vermont as just cows and maple syrup. But I see this as a pipeline for kids who want to stay in Vermont ... showing them some cool things that are going on in this area.”
Smith also said that she thinks the Academy starts giving students the tools they need to be better prepared and successful more quickly as they move into higher education.
“I've heard back from kids that: what they got here gave them a leg up on what they were going to do in college,” she commented. “[They] go to college and make the right decisions in [their] freshman year; [they] have a little bit more experience. And that's part of what I really want to do. Just because you like math class doesn't necessarily mean you want to be a scientist. So, when they go to college, I think they're a little bit more focused. I also hear from people that they're a notch above in terms of research preparation. They can really hit the ground running as college freshman.”
EHS’s STEM Academy was one of the five state finalists selected to move on to the second round in the Samsung competition. There were 300 state finalists picked to advance out of the initial pool of over 2,000 applicants. This year, Essex’s creative proposal, headed by Kelly Hill from the science department, focused on recycling and addressed waste reduction.
100 state winners will be selected through the second round--receiving a $15,000 prize package which includes Samsung technology and classroom resources. From there, 20 national finalists will be announced and awarded with a $50,000 prize package similar to the state winners’--along with being invited to attend the pitch event in New York City to present their working prototypes to a panel of judges in April. Five national winners will then receive a $100,000 prize package and attend the final event in Washington, D.C.--meeting with congressional leaders in April.
Essex High was the ninth-highest ranked high school from New England in the Newsweek list, as well as the highest-ranked program in Vermont. The next school from the Green Mountain State was Champlain Valley Union High School which was tabbed 695th in the magazine’s top-5,000 list.