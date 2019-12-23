9 EHS continues academic excellence

Essex High School (EHS) ended its 2018-19 school year with some great news, and it continued to garner state, and national, recognition in the front end of the 2019-20 calendar.
In late March, an EHS team won a state-wide competition which tested student’s knowledge of current international politics, geography, local economics, history, and world cultures. EHS was then heralded in the fall for its excellence in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
EHS finished ahead of a team from South Burlington High School in the Academic WorldQuest competition facilitated by the World Affairs Councils of America. The Essex High team was then provided an expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. to take part in the national competition at the United States Institute of Peace on April 27.
Fast forward to November when EHS was listed as having one of the best STEM programs in the country. Newsweek Magazine released its ranking of the top STEM high schools in America with Essex coming in at No. 50. EHS was the highest-ranked school in Vermont--the next closest being 695th--and the ninth-highest school in New England.
EHS’s STEM Academy would then make the news shortly after as it was selected as a state finalist in Samsung’s national Solve for Tomorrow Contest. Essex High is in the running to be one of 100 state winners which will be chosen through the second round of the competition.
Additionally, EHS senior Grace Lu received one of the New England Federal Credit Union’s three 2019 STEM Scholarships. Her award of $3,000 helped pay for tuition at Dartmouth College--where she enrolled for the fall semester.