Lying nuns, fake nuns, ambitious journalists, and a yes-man groundskeeper… surely the ingredients for a comedic play, right?
If you don’t think so, the Essex Community Players’ (ECP) rendition of Drinking Habits might have you believing otherwise.
Memorial Hall was filled with laughter Feb. 28 during the play’s opening night as the sold-out audience was treated to puns, hysterical mannerisms, and a magical trunkload of twists and turns.
Directed by Milton resident Nan Murat and produced by Essex’s Art Kilmer, the play runs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday until March 15. However, seats might be hard to come by--Murat saying about 75 percent of the production’s tickets were already purchased as of Opening Night.
“I am thrilled with tonight,” said Murat. “Sold-out Opening Night is phenomenal. The cast really absorbed the energy from the audience and really showed me things they hadn't done before. I am so happy with my cast and my crew, and they're the reason I do this--because they do their job so well. To see and get the feedback from everyone else was just mind blowing, and I was so proud.”
Drinking Habits takes place in a convent where the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing are struggling to keep their doors open. Unbeknownst to the convent’s leader (played by Alise Certa of Essex Junction), the nuns (Geri Ann Higgins of Essex and Karin Stevenson of Essex Junction) are making wine alongside their daily grape juice--and low-paying sowing services--to help fund their operating expenses.
Local reporters, however, have been tipped off about the vineyard and go to investigate. One especially-driven journalist (Jennifer Patterson of Colchester) ends up donning a habit of her own to fit in and find juicy information from the inside--becoming a temporary nun to try and break a story that will lead her to future front-page assignments. The results are side-stitching for the audience and shocking turns for the characters.
Additional actors of the production--whose involvement might give away too much of the plot and its secrets--are Ben Certa (of Williston), Shannon Lowe (of Colchester), Jon van Luling (of Burlington), and Gianna Petito (of Montpelier).
“It was fantastic,” said Essex resident and avid ECP patron Carol Wisely. “It's the funniest thing I've seen in a long time--my cheeks ache, and my sides ache. Just a total, great laugh; everything was brilliant.”
The deceit-filled story is extremely-well performed and can maintain the attention of even the most infrequent of theater-goers. The Community Players’ cast not only delivered the script in a hilarious manner--but it utilized excellent acting techniques, facial expressions, and voice changes to spur laughter and keep the audience ready for every-next line.
The theatre troupe relishes in helping the community with all refreshment and raffle proceeds being donated to a specific cause--that to be determined by each production’s cast and crew through the ECP Gives Back program. Drinking Habits will support AALV--an organization focused on helping new Americans from all parts of the world gain independence and transition smoothly into their new living and working environments in Vermont.
More information about Drinking Habits and the ECP can be found through https://www.essexplayers.com/habits.