The plan to merge Essex town and Essex Junction has taken months of work, some may even say years or decades of it. Tomorrow, officials will decide if the plan will go to the voters in the fall or if it will have to wait.
While the Town of Essex Selectboard appeared to be moving ahead on merger with an understanding it would be delayed and not be put on the November ballot as originally planned, the Village of Essex Junction Board of Trustees has made a late push to get the last loose ends tied up so that the two municipalities could meet the Aug. 24 deadline for the General Election.
The trustees met Monday to review and finalize their version of a charter for the merged community to then be presented to the selectboard for review. The trustees had asked the selectboard to schedule a special meeting for this week, which it did for Thursday, and they then agreed on Monday to attend as well and make it a joint meeting.
That Aug. 20 conversation will ultimately decide whether merger is voted on by the public this fall or not. The two boards will need to look over the drafts for a charter for the merged community and see if they can come to a consensus on a document to be voted on by their constituents.
One detail in the trustees’ charter draft which might dash any last glimmers of hope for a November vote is the suggested makeup of the selectboard. The trustees' model of representation would use a seven-member board, three of those seats being for residents who live inside the village, three seats being for residents who live outside of the village, and the last being an at-large seat.
That selectboard construction would go against the grain of the current selectboard’s recent focus in getting the 3+3 model of representation implemented, a charter change to the makeup of the town selectboard that was approved by a majority of voters back in March. As its name suggests, that proposal would have three representatives from inside the village and three from outside of it.
Although voters approved it, the Vermont legislature did not. The 3+3 proposal did not make it past the House Government Operations Committee, which had concerns about the lack of a plan to transition from the current selectboard made up of all at-large seats to one with two districts, a failure to include a reapportionment plan should the proportion of the town's population within and without the village shift, and the potential for tie votes on an even numbered board.
The selectboard had considered making adjustments to the proposal and placing it before voters again in November. However, the board opted instead to send a letter addressing its concerns to the government operations committee.