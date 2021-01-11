Meet Tyson, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week!
Don’t let the serious face fool you - this boy is all about having fun! Tyson is a bouncy, energetic pup looking for a home where he’ll get plenty of playtime. He loves fetch, squeaky toys, and running around in the snow. We’re betting he’ll make a great hiking or running buddy, too! Tyson is a social guy who tends to greet human friends with a big tail wag and a smile, and he has played well with other high-energy, “rough & tumble” dogs. With all his energy and enthusiasm for life, he’ll need an owner who is committed to training and helping him learn how to more politely interact with the world around him. Tyson has been a great student and has already learned some new skills – it helps that he’s very motivated by cheese rewards! Our staff and dog training partners will be there to support his new family in working with him, and we know it will be rewarding to see him become an even more awesome dog! Make a plan to meet Tyson today at hsccvt.org/Dogs.
Sex: Neutered male
Breed: American Shelter Dog
Age: ~ 1 year old
Reason Here: He was brought to HSCC when his owner could no longer care for him.
Arrival Date: 12/11/2020
Size/Weight: 59 lbs.
Special Considerations: Tyson is available for foster-to-adopt for Vermont residents only who are committed to working with him on training.
Tyson and….
Dogs: He has no known experience living with other dogs.
Cats: He has no known experience with cats.
Children: He needs a home without young children.
