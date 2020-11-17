ESSEX -- The fourth week of Essex Rotary’s Essential Worker Superstars program saw Diane Kirson-Glitman and Cynthia Hooley get selected as the award winners.

Kirson-Glitman is a nurse at Essex High School (EHS) where she and the nursing team have been instrumental in keeping the staff and students at EHS safe and healthy -- having created and executed effective and efficient procedures to screen every person who enters the building.

Kirson-Glitman also devotes extensive time communicating with the community and families on policies and coaching families on individual situations. Because of her leadership, Essex High had a successful opening this fall and continues to support over 500 students every day with all required state guidelines.

Hooley serves as the manager of the health department's vital statistics program. In addition to her “day job,” she was recruited to be part of the first contract tracing team at the health department, being responsible for contacting, gathering information, and providing guidelines to all individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Hooley also led an operation with the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate logistics to send and receive thousands of test kits to health care providers. The multiple roles she plays have been critical to Vermont's capability to quickly turn test results and keep outbreaks to minimum. Hooley has maintained “grace under fire” and quiet leadership during these challenging times.

Two Essential Worker Superstars are being selected for each of five weeks from a pool of nominees - winners representing the medical field, education, food industry, service, and public safety. They must be an “essential worker” and either reside or work in Essex, Jericho, Westford, or Underhill. They should exemplify Rotary International’s motto of “Service above self” and must demonstrate exemplary humanitarian service, in any form at any level, with an emphasis on personal service and helping citizens in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each honoree will have their name displayed on a banner hung in front of the village offices at the Five Corners Intersection in addition to receiving $100 worth of gift cards to local businesses.

