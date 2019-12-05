Around 1 a.m. on Dec. 3, Vermont State Police (VSP) arrested Devin Coolidge, 38, of Essex, Vt. for a number of offenses.
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy of the VSP Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop in the parking lot of the Mobil gas station located in Tafts Corner of Williston--at the intersection of VT Route 2A and VT Route 2. The stop was initiated after Trooper Quealy reportedly observed a moving violation.
Coolidge supposedly told Quealy that someone else had been operating the vehicle, but he wasn’t able to describe the alleged driver or provide a last name for the individual. Quealy concluded that Coolidge was actually behind the wheel, and a systems check showed that Coolidge’s driver’s license was criminally suspended in the state of Vermont.
Quealy then learned that Coolidge was violating four sets of conditions of release from multiple recent arrests by operating the motor vehicle. Coolidge was charged with providing false information to police, a criminal charge of driving with license suspended, and the four counts of violation of conditions of release.
Coolidge was later released with a citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on Mar. 10.