The U.S. Marshals Service reported Wednesday that it arrested a fugitive wanted by the Michigan Department of Corrections for a parole violation.
Vernon Johnson, 50, of Detroit, Michigan, was wanted by the Michigan Department of Corrections for violating the conditions of his parole from his current sentence for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Second Offense.
Johnson is no stranger to the criminal justice system and has a long criminal history dating back to the mid-1990s. His offenses include drugs, weapons, and, most recently, a 2013 conviction for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Second Offense.
Information led US Marshals to the area of the Five Corners in Essex where Johnson was believed to be hiding. On Dec. 2, 2020, US Marshals, with the assistance of the Essex Police Department, located and apprehended Johnson while he was walking down Park Street. Johnson initially gave a false name to law enforcement but quickly confirmed his identity.
Johnson is being charged as a fugitive of justice by the Essex Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.