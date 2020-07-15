In recent months, living rooms across the country have become classrooms, cafeterias, offices and art studios.
Inclusive Arts Vermont, a non-profit organization that uses the arts to engage the capabilities and enhance the confidence of children and adults with disabilities, has made the best of this change.
This month, Inclusive Arts was one of 122 cultural organizations to receive a grant from Vermont Humanities and the Vermont Arts Council.
The organization received $7,500 to be put towards general operating expenses. With this grant, Inclusive Arts can make strides towards continuing and developing its education programs for teachers, students, artists and organizations.
Though its office is located in Essex Junction, Katie Miller, executive director, said the organization conducts trainings and workshops across the state.
Funding for the grant came from the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Miller said when the pandemic hit and public schools closed, Inclusive Arts was no longer able to run many of its educational programs, which schools pay the organization to run.
“We’ve seen a significant loss in revenue,” Miller said.
For this fiscal year, which ends in February 2021, Miller projects the organization will have lost approximately 17% of its budget.
In addition, many of the teaching artists Inclusive Arts hires for these programs were put out of work.
“I made it a priority to include those stipends [in the grant] because I wanted to show our teachers in a small way that we appreciate them and will help take care of them,” Miller said.
Miller said she knows many arts organizations were hit harder than Inclusive Arts, especially performing arts organizations that rely on ticket sales, but she is still concerned for the future.
“Because we are a much smaller non-profit, 17% feels like a lot,” she said. “Future planning is so up in the air. It’s really scary.”
While Inclusive Arts works to revise and adapt its funds to the needs of the moment, it has still been able to conduct many of its long-standing programs.
Start with The Arts, an arts-based literacy program for childcare providers and the children in their care, is being conducted virtually. Five child-care providers, such daycares and other supervision services, are currently trialing the program over Zoom.
“A teaching artist will read a children’s book aloud to the kids, and then the childcare provider is doing an art activity with the kids to supplement that reading,” Miller said.
Not only did the pandemic force the organization to adapt its old programs for a changed world, but it also pushed Inclusive Arts to start new ones.
Every week, Inclusive Arts now hosts a virtual open studio, rotating weekly between a program for adults and for children. Recorded over Zoom and streamed on Facebook, this program allows participants and teachers to make art together and then have a conversation about it.
“I actually participated in one with my own three-year-old,” Miller said. “It was the perfect amount of time, 45 minutes, just long enough that she was able to sit and color and paint and be super engaged.”
Miller said all of Inclusive Arts programs are free for participants. That philosophy became even more important during the pandemic, because many parents are out of work or are trying to occupy their children who aren’t in their typical school programs or summer camps at home.
This is even more challenging for parents of children with disabilities, Miller said.
“We’re trying to level the playing field,” she said. “We’re making sure the needs of our community, which is children and adults with disabilities, are met.”
Though Miller is worried about the future, she is also hopeful. Next week, Inclusive Arts will launch its summer appeals campaign, which is an appeal to individual donors. Money received through this campaign will go towards funding the organization's new programs.
“I feel bad talking about it because I know so many arts and culture nonprofits are struggling right now,” she said. “But we’ve been fortunate enough to have the ability to think creatively and to adapt and to mold.”