Cullen Metayer wins Fleming's Geo Bee

Fleming's Geo Bee winners

 Courtesy EWSD

On Jan. 15, 10 Thomas Fleming School students competed in Fleming's Geo Bee. Congratulations to all who competed! The runner up was Catie McDonough and the winner was Cullen Metayer. Cullen has been entered to next compete in the state competition in the spring.

