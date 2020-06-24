The Town of Essex and Village of Essex Junction released updates Tuesday in regards to its public services in light of Governor Phil Scott’s extension of Vermont’s State of Emergency through July 16.
Among the changes, and just in time for the current heat wave, is the opening of both the Maple Street and Sand Hill pools. They are now accessible at a limited capacity with both pools offering swim lessons during the summer. Pools require reservations prior to arrival along with the completion of a contact tracing sheet; town residents are allowed to bring their own chairs and towels as they will not be provided by the recreation departments.
For the Maple Street Pool, reservations are for 90-minute slots and are specific to either the large pool with lap lanes and diving boards or the small pool with the slide; patrons will not be allowed to cross over to that which they did not reserve. Reservations must be made in advance and can be done by calling, going online, or visiting the on-site window between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday; making reservations during the weekend can only be done online at web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtessexjctwt.wsc/search.html?Module=PST. The cost is $6.50 per person entering the fenced-in area -- regardless of if they intend to swim or not.
The Sand Hill Pool reservations are for 60 minutes and can only be made by visiting signupgenius.com/go/805084eaca723a20-sand1; people are allowed to sign up for two slots each day -- those being either back-to-back or at different times throughout the day. Payment is due upon arrival, and failure to show up for a reserved time may result in the denial of further signups. 20 people are permitted for each time slot.
Additional service changes include the recreation departments’ Maple Street office being opened to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Essex Rec is offering summer camps and programs this year. At Indian Brook Park, all pets must be kept on leashes with violations possibly resulting in the termination or suspension of passes.
Brownell and Essex Free libraries are still only offering curbside services on weekdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., but Essex Free is now doing so as well on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until noon.
The Town Clerk’s Office at 81 Main Street has expanded its hours for in-person appointments -- allowing those to be for land record searches and marriage licenses. Applicants for marriage licenses must have completed the application found at essexvt.org/235/Marriage-Licenses with both parties needing to sign it, but only one person needs to bring in the application for approval. The office’s new hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until noon and then 1-4 p.m. Only two members of the public are allowed in the office at a time, and all must wear face masks and pass a screening test before entering; gloves will be provided prior to entry. All other clerk services are still offered through phone, email, website, or the drop box.
The Senior Center and senior van program will remain closed until at least Aug. 3.