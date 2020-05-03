Over the last week, the Town of Essex has announced a number of updates to its services and requirements in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Changes to both the town and Village of Essex Junction affect in-person services and stipulate that the public needs to adhere to certain guidelines when visiting their facilities.
Among those changes are leashes being required for pets at Indian Brook Park, with violations possibly resulting in the suspension or termination of passes. Visitors still need to maintain a valid pass in order to use the area. According to Unified Manager Evan Teich during a joint meeting last Tuesday, this will only be in effect during the COVID-19 crisis.
Based on Governor Phil Scott’s phasing of reopening the state, public works employees returned to regular work schedules last Wednesday--although shifts may be adjusted in order to make way for physical distancing. Employees who need to occupy the same vehicle or work in close proximity to one another or the public are being required to wear face masks.
Town office staff will be working split shifts and can be reached via email or calling (802) 878-1344. Public works employees for the village can be reached at (802) 878-6944. Requests for services can also be submitted through the See-Click-Fix app. All public works buildings are remaining closed at the present time.
Brownell Library and Essex Free Library will resume curbside services beginning Monday; both will be available each weekday with Brownell operating from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Essex Free going from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Municipal buildings are “getting ready for the next turn of the spigot by Governor Scott,” Teich said. That includes obtaining masks, gloves, and sneeze guards for desks where staff will be interacting with the public. Until they are fully reopened, business can be conducted with remote-working staff members by phone or email.
For business that cannot be conducted electronically, buildings can be accessible to the public--but by appointment only. That includes the clerk’s office which will schedule appointments between 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Only one visitor will be allowed inside at a time.
Members of the public who do need to enter municipal buildings will be required to wear masks and gloves, and staff will also be asking screening questions before those public members are allowed to gain entry.
Teich noted that the town is still planning to start collecting property taxes--which he says account for about 85 percent of the selectboard’s revenue--in September. However, he also said that the town is getting prepared for what it will do if collections are coming in slowly at that time.
“While we seem to be okay through the end of this fiscal year, we are really starting to do some searching about what next year is going to look like,” said Teich. “We really won’t know much about our revenues until, about, the third or fourth month of the fiscal year… So we’re looking at ways internally to be prepared for a downturn in collections of property tax--just in case. A lot could happen between now and September.”
“The Town and Village are committed to doing our part to keep the public and our staff healthy while preventing the spread of COVID-19, while also providing the best public service possible,” stated a press release sent by Tammy Getchell, assistant to the manger, on Friday. “We are closely monitoring the situation regarding COVID-19. The best sources to stay informed are the Vermont Department of Health (healthvermont.gov) and the Centers for Disease Control (cdc.gov) websites. These resources are updated daily and contain helpful tips for hygiene and preventing the spread of the virus.
“We will continue to evaluate the situation and use guidance from the Vermont Health Department,” it continued. “Additional information will be shared with any changes to Town and Village services. Please check essex.org and essexjunction.org for updates.”