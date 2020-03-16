A pop-up testing site at the Champlain Valley Exposition started to see people Monday as a measure aimed to decrease visits to the emergency department.
The exposition is partnering with the UVM Medical Center (UVMMC) to safely and efficiently test patients whose physicians believe they may have the novel coronavirus. The site will be operated for four hours each weekday on the fairgrounds--being made possible through UVM HealthNet’s Community Paramedic Program. The pop-up site is also supported by the UVM Medical Center Emergency Department.
During the first day, more than 20 patients who were referred by a physician’s office or Urgent Care were tested by clinical staff. UVMMC administrators want the public to understand that testing at the pop-up site is not on-demand and that only patients who have a documented referral from their physician or the Vermont Department of Health will be tested.