Cooper steps down from selectboard

There is a newly-vacant seat on the Town of Essex Selectboard after Annie Cooper declared her resignation April 23.
Cooper was just starting the second of her three-year term on the board to which she was elected in 2019.
In her submitted statement, Cooper said, “I ran for office on pure heart, wanting to give back to Essex, equally, as Essex and its residents, has/have given to me and my family. While I have only served just over one year of my three year term, I feel I have given back, fully, and completely, at the same level as Essex held me and my family in its arms. I am grateful for this time in which I have grown, as a person and have grown, too, as a community member. Within this time I have discovered a lot about myself and I am truly grateful for this experience.”
Chair Elaine Haney expressed her appreciation of Cooper’s service over the last 13 months.
“We’re very sorry to see Annie go,” said Haney, “but we understand completely. In her short time on the board, she brought a fresh voice and a new tone to the board that was really refreshing and hopefully can stick around even after she's gone. I know she'll have left a big impact even though she was only with us a short time, but we'll miss her very much.”
Haney says that the town’s charter allows for the selectboard to appoint someone to fill the vacant seat until the next town meeting--at which point there will be an election for someone to serve for the remaining year of the term. Once the position is posted, it will be open to applications for 60 days before the board conducts interviews and makes its appointment.
However, Haney says that if the selectboard cannot come to an agreement, it can move to have a special town-wide vote to make the decision.
Cooper’s statement went on to say, “I wish my community good fortune, as Essex moves forward, with difficult decisions about Emergency Management, use of facilities and finding our new normal, as well as making difficult decisions about merger, within the framework of our new normal. Thank you, Essex, for placing your trust in me. I can't tell you what a great feeling that has been and how hard I work to maintain it. I hold myself to a high standard, in general, and have been held to a higher one, publicly, than my own.
“As I find my own footing, in this world, I find I need to stand more clearly where I want. Where I belong. With my own voice fully intact. As I stretch myself, further, on a personal level, I find I need more freedom. More space. More air. To be myself.”
In addition to thanking her fellow selectboard members, the members of the village’s board of trustees, and municipal staff, Cooper also thanked her community.
“Thank you, again, to the entirety of the Town of Essex, which, of course, includes the Village of Essex Junction, for this great honor of being a member of the Essex Selectboard,” Cooper added.
“She always thinks of the community first--always, without fail,” Haney noted. “One of the best things about Annie was that she always thought about the community first.”