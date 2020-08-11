The November 2020 General Election ballot has started to take shape after Vermonters had their voice heard in the August primaries, a lot doing so by mailing in their ballots while many still made their way to the polls on Tuesday.
Essex Clerk Susan McNamara-Hill said last week that there were only 566 absentee and early-vote ballots submitted in the 2018 primary election. This year, her office mailed out 6,042 and had counted 3,562 by the afternoon of Aug. 5.
Still, volunteers inside the two polling locations and candidates outside of them said they had seen more faces showing up to exercise their civic duty than had been anticipated. The polls looked a little different this year with plenty of personal protective equipment being used and the Essex High School site not having booths -- but instead using folding tables with clear dividers on top for friends and family who didn’t mind seeing one another’s votes sit on each side.
With two seats up for grabs in the Chittenden-8-1 District, a contested Democratic primary saw three candidates trying to make it to November. A healthy 40 percent of the votes went for incumbent Marybeth Redmond as she seeks re-election to the Vermont House of Representatives. The second spot on the November ballot was very-tightly contested with Tanya Vyhovsky edging Brian Shelden, the two challengers receiving 22 and 19 percent of voters’ support, respectively.
Redmond and Vyhovsky will face off against Republicans Maryse B. Dunbar and Thomas M. Nelson in the general election.
The Chittenden-8-2 District was in the same boat with three candidates going for two spots. Incumbent Lori Houghton took another step towards her third-straight term by garnering about 38 percent of the vote. Incoming challenger Karen Dolan will join her on the November ballot after Dolan received 29 percent of the district’s votes while Patrick Murray took 16 percent.
Houghton and Dolan will now race against Republican Edmond J. Daudelin and Darrell Langworthy, who’s stated that he is running a write-in campaign, for the two seats in the House.
The Chittenden-8-3 District was not contested in the primary and will have three candidates going for the one seat: Republican incumbent Robert L. Bancroft, Democrat Alyssa Black, and Independent Andy Watts.
Essex Junction’s Dylan Giambatista made a strong bid at being one of the six Democrats from Chittenden chosen to represent the county in the State Senate District but fell a bit short.
As the first couple districts, Westford and Hinesburg, started to report results, Giambatista found himself around the cut line along with a few others who were also in contention for the sixth spot. A large Williston turnout, however, bumped him down to ninth shortly after.
But then the Essex results started to roll in and sprung Giambatista up to fourth, the current State Representative holding 8.39 percent of the votes after all three districts from the town were included in the total tally.
He would slowly slide down the rankings, however, as the majority of the districts in the county started to report their results. Giambatista lost percentiles deeper into the night, except for a small surge from one of the South Burlington districts, and would eventually fall down into ninth in the 13-candidate race.
As of 1:30 a.m. when 28 of the 29 districts from the county were listed on the Secretary of State’s results site, the top five vote getters -- Virginia “Ginny” Lyons, Kesha Ram, Michael Sirotkin, Phil Baruth, and Thomas Chittenden -- appeared to firmly have a spot on the November ballot. Christopher A. Pearson and June D. Heston were separated by just 0.02 percentage points while waiting for the second Hinesburg district to be submitted.