With her daughter stuck inside, a local mother thought outside the box to create some sort of birthday celebration with others.
Jennifer Murphy decorated her West Street porch with poster boards and provided markers for signing them. She then invited people to stop by on Wednesday and leave a message or a balloon to wish her daughter, Melody, a happy ninth birthday.
Being immune compromised from being allergic to a lot of outside factors, Melody has been kept exclusively indoors since the outbreak of COVID-19 started. She had been planning on having a horseback riding party to celebrate turning nine, but that quickly needed to be cancelled.
“She, as a young child, was disappointed, and we thought about doing a drive by on her birthday--but we live on a busy street,” Jennifer said. “So I thought if people just came by and put a balloon on the porch or signed the wall she would know people were still thinking of her.”
She wasn’t sure what sort of response her invitation would get, but Jennifer was pleasantly surprised with the outcome.
“We had an even greater turnout than we expected, and the community came together for her,” she said. “We are really grateful for everyone.”
“I felt really happy that people actually cared,” said Melody. She added that she was disappointed about the horseback riding, but that the gesture from her mom and the community “made up for the missed party.”
Asked by her mom what her favorite part about the day was, Melody said, “When I got to silly string you and you ran.”
Jennifer said that, along with friends and family, local businesses Jules on the Green and Lafountain Family Maple made a visit--as well as neighbors who were just passing by and went up to the house to yell through the window or sign the poster boards for the birthday girl.