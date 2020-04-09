The Town of Essex announced on Wednesday that all town offices which had previously been closed will remain so until at least May 3 while the clerk’s office--which had been open to the public by appointment--will no longer be physically accessible after 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Clerk staff is working to make more services available online, but municipal business can still be conducted by phone or email.
“The Town and Village remain committed to doing our part to keep the public and our staff healthy, while also providing the best public service possible,” an issued press release stated.
While most staff members are working remotely, there will still be a small number of employees at municipal locations to assist residents and customers electronically and by phone. The press release said that staff members may be available by appointment only for any business which cannot be conducted remotely.
Another point of emphasis outlined in the press release is that park amenities--including playground structures, skate parks, tennis and pickleball courts, pavilions, basketball courts, baseball fields, the designated dog park, and disc golf--will remain closed until further notice. Parks, trails, and open spaces, however, are still accessible, but the town asks that people only use them with members of their own household and maintain a distance of 6 feet from anyone else.