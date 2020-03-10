Clerk confirms ballot issues at polls

Some Essex voters were not fully able to have their voice heard last Tuesday at the polls.
Town clerk Susan McNamara-Hill has confirmed that there was an issue at one of the polling stations which prevented some voters from receiving the local ballot.
“I heard reports about voters at the high school polling place being told by the person checking in voters they could not vote on the town ballot because they were village residents,” McNamara-Hill said in an email on March 6. “I also heard that some of the voters who initially were told they couldn’t vote did get the ballots after the poll worker was corrected.”
McNamara-Hill says that, at the time of her email, she was unsure exactly how many voters were affected by the mistake, but she said the town was in the process of interviewing poll workers to gather more information.
She also said that she had personally been contacted with four specific complaints: when she was approaching the high school during the afternoon of Election Day, the village president relayed that a voter told him they were unable to cast a town ballot because they were a village resident; she received an email at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday night saying a likewise incident happened at 7 a.m.; she received a phone call Wednesday morning which reported a similar incident around 1:30 p.m. on Election Day; and she received an email on March 5 from a voter who said he was told he couldn’t vote on the town ballot at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and “didn’t realize until later that it was a mistake.”
McNamara-Hill says that after she first learned of the potential issue while going into the high school, she immediately went inside and told the presiding officer what she had heard--and then went and checked on all of the poll workers to make sure they were giving out ballots correctly.
According to McNamara-Hill, there is no provision in the law which allows for a revote based on errors. However, voter or candidates are able to contest an election (Title 17 §2603) within 15 days of the vote; that person would have to file a complaint with Superior Court, a hearing would need to be held, and a judge would then review the evidence and make a decision--which could include an order to revote.
Moving forward, the clerk says the town is planning to better train and oversee election officials, use signage and name tags to identify the presiding officer at the polls so that any issues can be identified immediately, and communicate ahead of elections to let voters know how to contact the town clerk’s office or presiding officer at the polling place if there are any issues.