This past year delivered some jarring news to Essex residents--especially those who occupy 12 apartments in Fort Ethan Allen.
The Champlain Housing Trust (CHT) announced over the summer that it was looking to partner with the Vermont Foundation of Recovery (VFOR) and convert the apartments it owns at 1005, 1006, and 1007 Ethan Allen Avenue into recovery housing.
The $1.8 million project includes paying off existing debts, covering the costs of renovating the apartments, covering the cost of relocating its current tenants, and helping to make on-site stormwater improvements.
CHT, after making its renovations and moving the affected residents to new locations, would lease the units to VFOR--allowing the foundation to consolidate its Chittenden County presence and add 12 beds to its portfolio.
The reaction to the announcement had many people upset and accusing CHT and VFOR of mistakenly filing the concerns of those affected as a “not in my backyard” mentality, when their concerns are more focused on bringing temporary housing into a neighborhood that has truly become a community.
The other side of the coin has officials from both agencies saying the project not only provides much-needed support for a segment of the population that often struggles to reintegrate into the community, but it also makes fiscal sense.
CHT took a big step forward in the fall as the Town of Essex agreed to draft an application a $700,000 community block grant grant on the trust’s behalf. However, the town selectboard may still opt not to approve that grant. Chair Elaine Haney said board members had concerns they wanted to see addressed before giving a final thumb up on the application.