Essex Rec has released its 2020 Fall Brochure with something for everyone, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a taste of some upcoming events in town over the next couple weeks.
Movies in the Park: The Incredibles, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25
Spend a free Friday night at the movies with family-friendly feature The Incredibles. Up to four people per group will be provided a socially-distant spot on the lower field at Maple Street Park. Pre-registration is recommended, and night-of registration is only available on a limited basis. Learn more and register through the link above.
Harvest Full Moon Hike, 8-9:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1
All ages are invited to enjoy the peaceful tranquility of nature in a way they may have never experienced before under the Harvest Moon. Take advantage of this seasonal occurrence with a guided, moonlit trail hike led by Mark Gibson at Indian Brook. The cost is $5 for Essex families and $10 for non-Essex families.
Green Up 2.0, Saturday, Oct. 3
Similar to the statewide event in early May, the Essex community has connected with Green Up Vermont to keep its streets, parks, and neighborhoods clean and green. Bags will be available for pickup approximately one week prior to the event.
Cascade Classic Pickleball Tournament, Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 3-4
The second annual tournament at Cascade Park is slated for the weekend of Oct. 3-4. There will be men’s, women’s, and mixed couples brackets for 3.0, 3.5/4.0, and 4.5/5.0. Registration closes Sept. 30.