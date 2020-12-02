ESSEX — This spacious house located a bit off of VT Route 117 was just listed by the homeowner on Nov. 29. 36 Greenfield Road in Essex is about a seven-minute drive from the 5 Corners and about 25 minutes away from Burlington. The Zillow.com listing reports that the house has received a number of upgrades over the last seven years including a roof replacement and exterior paint job being done in 2018.
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 2
Acreage: 0.4
Square Footage: 2,152
List Price: $479,000
Highlights: Tile flooring throughout the first floor -- except for hardwood flooring in the dining room and mudroom; beautiful, vaulted wood ceiling with beams in dining room; relaxing, covered porch in front and open sunny deck out back; attached garage; partially-finished basement; includes dishwasher, dryer, microwave, range/oven, refrigerator, and washer
