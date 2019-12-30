Cambridge woman arrested for DUI #2 on Perry Drive

n Christmas night, Nicole Jennison, 47 of Cambridge, Vt., was arrested in the town of Essex by Vermont State Police (VSP).
Jennison was charged with Driving Under the Influence #2 and Careless and Negligent Operation.
Around 6 p.m., a VSP trooper was traveling on VT Route 15 in Jericho when he reportedly observed a motor vehicle commit an egregious moving violation. Upon trying to conduct a stop, the automobile allegedly failed to yield and turned down a side street.
The trooper was able to catch up to and stop the vehicle in a driveway on Perry Drive in Essex. He determined that the operator was Jennison, and a subsequent investigation revealed that she had reportedly been driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jennison was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of the booking, she was released into the custody of Act One for detox with a citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court on Jan. 14th, 2020 to answer to the aforementioned charges.