1 Call for merger returns

While our Top 10 is not ranked in any specific order, you could easily make a case that the merger conversation--or debate depending on who you ask--should be No. 1.
The Reporter received (electronic) bundles and bundles of letters from people who feel strongly on both sides of the issue throughout the year, and the various governing groups across town spent a great deal of time focusing on the specifics and how those would impact local residents.
Shortly after the New Year, the Essex selectboard and Village trustees revisited a proposal that would change their governance structures. In a February meeting, they said they’d like to finish the proposal in time for the November 2020 presidential election--hoping the timing would allow for the most public feedback at the polls. However, officials at the Feb. 6 joint meeting stated that the November 2020 date was a goal--not a deadline--so to make sure citizens don’t get the impression that the process is being rushed.
As the conversation continued throughout the year, issues of tax equity and representation were addressed while officials worked towards their goal of the town and the village being a single municipality. There was also a discussion about whether or not the whole proposal should be labeled as a “merger” or not.
The idea is nothing new to Essex as people have tried to merge the town and village multiple times throughout history--the last being earlier this decade. The most recent attempt was actually approved by voters, but a heavily-supported petition was able to overturn the outcome.
While the goal is to have the proposal decided upon in November, everything must be finished up by August so that the question can be included on early-voting ballots.