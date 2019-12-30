Heather Bushey has been named the director of accounting and finance for the Essex Westford School District (EWSD). A certified public accountant, Bushey joins the EWSD with over 20 years of experience in the financial field, which includes lengthy roles as both a chief financial officer and director of finance.
“I’m thrilled we’ve been able to attract someone with Heather’s skills and experience,” said EWSD Chief Operating Officer Brian Donahue. “Her background in public accounting and experience working in the non-profit sector will be incredibly helpful in the transition and well into the future.”
Bushey, who steps into the role previously held by Kathy Barron, started at the District on Nov. 22. As she comes up to speed, Barron will shift her focus full time to the implementation of the state-mandated accounting/human resources system (eFinance) and the introduction of the state’s new chart of accounts--all slated to go live for Jul. 1, 2020.
Bushey joins the District after spending the previous 18 years at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England. She started her time there as the director of finance before becoming the chief financial officer, a position that she held since 2010.
While at Planned Parenthood, Bushey directly oversaw the agency’s $25 million budget, as well as all financial activities including preparation of financial reports, long-range forecasts, cash flow monitoring and projecting, analysis of internal and external trends, and performance indicators.
Bushey supervised the accounting, the patient accounts, and the information technology departments--ensuring those functions were aligned with the organizational goals--and served the needs of all internal and external customers.
On two occasions, Bushey was selected to serve as the interim chief executive officer to lead the organization during leadership vacancies. She also participated as a member of several national work groups focused on developing standardized financial policies for all affiliates, a national standardized data reporting package for all affiliates, and consulting on national public policy issues.
A graduate of Champlain College, Bushey also worked for her alma mater as well as McSoley McCoy & Co. early in her career.