ESSEX -- Vermont State Police (VSP) reported that it arrested a Burlington man at the Maplefields on Route 15 Thursday morning.
Abdinajib Hirsi, 28, was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) #1 in the early hours of Aug. 20.
Around 3:09 a.m., troopers from the VSP Williston Barracks were reportedly notified of a Be On the Lookout for a vehicle that was operating erratically on VT Route 15, heading westbound in the town of Jericho. Responding police is said to have then located the vehicle in question at the gas station in Essex and made contact with the operator, who was identified as Hirsi.
VSP investigation reportedly determined that Hirsi had been operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Hirsi was then released with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court to answer to the charge of DUI #1.