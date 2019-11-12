Have you ever thought about how different baking and cooking are? When cooking, you can add a little of this and a little of that, adjusting on the fly. When you bake, it’s important to get the proportions just right before putting it in the oven. There are few opportunities to correct in the middle of baking.
Building a multi-million dollar budget for a school district serving almost 4,000 students is a lot more like baking than cooking. Budgeting requires careful advance planning. Tweaks occur between budget seasons to become more responsive to the needs of the community, but it’s hard if not impossible to change midyear.
Essex and Westford residents will vote on the 2020-2021 school district budget in April, but the planning process is beginning now. The EWSD Board is deeply committed to engaging the public in the budget process. It’s our duty as elected officials to a) encourage the community to come out to vote on the budget; b) ensure voters are well informed about what they are voting on; and c) give opportunities for community members to influence the budget during development.
We have not been satisfied with our past attempts at informing and engaging the community. Only a small fraction of the community attends board budget development meetings or watches them on RETN, and the meeting at which we present the finished budget and take questions also attracts few voters.
Therefore, we are making a concerted effort to publicize the budget process from the beginning. We want the entire community to know what is going on and how their voices can be heard this year and in the future.
The Board is hosting a community event at the Essex High School cafeteria on Tuesday, November 19 at 6:30 p.m. We want it to be more fun than just a recitation of facts and figures, so we are combining an informational presentation and Q&A session with a pie contest. We want this to be the tastiest community meeting ever. But you will be the judge of that!
Please attend the meeting and consider entering a pie for the chance to win a prize. If you have any questions about the event, visit www.ewsd.org or email keeley.schell@board.ewsd.org.