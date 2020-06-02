Brownell trustee prefers donations over gifts for 50th birthday

A trustee for a local library is turning the big 5-0 on Wednesday, but she doesn’t want any presents.
Instead, Sheila Porter, a longtime member of the Brownell Library’s Board of Trustees, is asking that friends, family, and anyone else from the community who wants to give her something donate the money to the Porter/Frost Book Fund.
“Doing something like this makes turning 50 feel okay,” Porter said laughingly. “I'm doing something for other people; that makes me think that, ‘Okay, I can handle turning 50,’ because I can do something nice.”
Porter has been running a daycare out of her home in Essex for over 28 years. During that time, she’s brought the kids -- or the “chickens” as she calls them -- to Brownell to help instill and build a passion for books.
“I believe it's very important,” she said about reading and why she would take the kids to the library, “because I think if you can create a love of learning when they're young, it's something that will carry them through; they'll hold on to that--hopefully for the rest of their lives. It can be a comfort in times that are scary; it can be something that makes you feel relaxed; it can be something that brings you joy. I think books are really a gift for kids--and for the grown ups that get to come with them.”
Porter did something similar when she celebrated another milestone birthday shortly before becoming a trustee. She recently posted a picture on Facebook of her with some of the children she looked after and a caption saying, “This was taken about 20 years ago when I turned 30. All of these chickens are grown up now, many married and some with kids of their own! I am lucky to still be in touch with many of my old chickens and was hoping to celebrate with as many of you as I could this year when I turn 50 in a few weeks. Unfortunately, that can’t happen, at least not right now. When I had this party I asked for donations to the Frances Frost Book Fund at the Brownell Library. That book fund has since been renamed the Porter/Frost Book Fund thanks to the former youth librarian. So, even though we can’t all be together to celebrate, I would love it if you could help me celebrate by making a donation to the Brownell Library Foundation.”
This year, the book fund is turning 30 instead. Created in 1990 by Frost and her family, the fund saw a tremendous outpouring of support following Frances Frosts’ passing just six years later. Over the next 20 years, Porter made tremendous efforts to keep the book fund moving forward--despite it losing the support of those who knew Frost as they moved or passed away themselves.
Then, in 2016, the book fund was renamed. Mary Graf, the former youth librarian referenced in Porter’s Facebook post, decided it was the right thing to do to have Porter’s name accompany Frost’s on the nameplate of the books purchased with the donations of the fund.
Now, and for years to come, children will be able to pick up books -- many of which are picture books, and many of which have chickens involved -- from the village’s library and see the two names on the specially-designed sticker. It may, too, end up becoming just as meaningful to them as it is to her.
“To me, the Brownell is a very comforting place,” said Porter, who’s been a trustee for 17 years. “I love the staff there. It's a place that I have always spent a lot of time. That was the first place that I brought both of my sons; their first out-of-the-house outing for both of them was to the library. It was also the place that I went on the day that I found out my dad passed away; there happened to be a library program that day -- thank goodness -- because it was hard for me to even function. Thankfully, those librarians helped me through it. So it's a very special place to me.”
Donations for the Porter/Frost Book Fund can be mailed directly to Porter or two the library at 6 Lincoln Street in Essex Junction, 05452. Checks are asked to be made out to the “Brownell Library Foundation.”