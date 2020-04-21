Brownell Library seeks help documenting community during pandemic

People who live, work, or just visit Essex Junction are being invited to help a local library build a picture collection of the village during the time of COVID-19.
“We live history every day, but we are truly living in historic times during this pandemic,” stated a press release issued by Brownell Library.
The library has launched a digital photo project aimed at documenting Essex Junction during the coronavirus pandemic and is welcoming submissions from community members. Brownell is asking that pictures be sent to photos@brownelllibrary.org along with the form found here: brownelllibrary.org/images/Essex_Junction_COVID-19_Experience.pdf.
Director Wendy Hysko says she has noticed different efforts around the community to encourage others while traveling through the village. She thought it would be a great opportunity to use Brownell’s resources to crowdsource a photo collection during this unique period in time.
“We have a robust Vermont collection, and have started digitizing resources of Essex history in our vertical files in house,” said Hysko. “Many people have smartphones with them and take pictures all the time; we thought it would be a great opportunity to document this local experience with the help of the community, to share it as we experience it, and have the collection to look back on in the future.”
The collection, as it stands now, is already live online and will be updated moving forward. It can be found at brownelllibrary.org/omeka/collections/show/1.
A page on the library’s website detailing the project states, “We welcome photos that represent individual experiences, and also photos that represent our community's experience. This includes, but is not limited, to how residentes, businesses, government agencies, schools, colleges/universities, health care agencies and religious, social, political and other organizations are affected by the pandemic as well as photos of routines for school children at home, examples of mutual aid, day-to-day quarantine routines, and life for essential service workers.”
Brownell linked a database to its new website in 2018 and has worked over past weeks to create the space in which the community can virtually connect during the COVID-19 era.
While the library is currently closed to the public, staff is continuing to monitor phones and its email--as well as create online offerings which are available at brownelllibrary.org and facebook.com/brownelllibrary/.