ESSEX -- Even though there were no hard decisions made Monday night, the two governing boards still had substantial discussion on a handful of topics including items that might be on the November ballot and the possibility of town-provided child supervision during the hybrid schooling period.
The Town of Essex Selectboard met by itself Aug. 3 before being joined by the Village of Essex Junction Board of Trustees.
The selectboard continued its discussion of two items originally part of merger, but which are now being considered as their own items on the November ballot, as a merger vote this fall is now unlikely. Those items were voting on the town’s budget with Australian ballot and adjusting the wording of the 3+3 proposal which would divide selectboard representation between the village and town to ease concerns presented by the Vermont House Committee on Government Operations. The Vermont legislature has to approve any changes to the town's charter, such as the representation change.
Shifting to an Australian, or preprinted ballot, rather than voting from the floor on the budget had been part of prior discussions, but there was some confusion from the selectboard and staff about whether putting the issue to a separate vote would be considered a charter change and consequently need the legislature's approval.
Deputy Manager Greg Duggan said he had talked with Town Attorney Bill Ellis who said an approval from voters to use Australian ballot for the budget would not be a charter change and would take effect immediately. If approved in November, voters would be able to vote by Australian ballot next March.
Wanting to waste no more time in getting that change enacted and trying to get it submitted for the Aug. 24 deadline for ballot items, selectboard member Dawn Hill-Fleury immediately motioned that the board approve putting the issue on the November ballot.
She went on to suggest that the annual Monday evening meeting in March be held as a chance for the public to discuss the budget and make non-binding changes to what was proposed; changes would be taken into account by the board, and the budget would then be re-worked, if desired, and warned for voting on the same day as the school district’s budget in April, instead of holding a special vote to help save money.
Ellis spoke up, however, and said the idea would constitute a charter change; he said that just moving the vote from Monday on the floor to Tuesday on a ballot would still be considered “Town Meeting” and wouldn’t need legislature approval.
Hill-Fleury still wanted to pursue her motion after withdrawing her proposal to vote on the budget in April, but that was met with some concerns relating to the inclusion of the trustees on the matter.
“I believe that, at our last meeting, we had agreed to give the trustees time to have their one meeting to discuss the totality of the proposal with Andrew Brown,” said selectboard member Patrick Murray, who started his statement by saying he was in favor of the motion. Brown, the trustees’ president, was not in attendance at the July 28 joint meeting, so the trustees present that night requested that they be able to have one more meeting with all board members before making a decision on the matter. “So I’m not comfortable proceeding with a vote tonight,” Murray went on to say.
The rest of the board agreed, including Hill-Fleury -- possibly reluctantly -- who withdrew her motion. The trustees are next scheduled to meet Aug. 11.
In March, voters approved the suggestion to divide selectboard representation between the village and town outside the village, but the proposal never made it past the House Government Operations Committee. Duggan summarized the committee's three areas of concern.
The first issue, and the only that was thoroughly discussed Monday night, was how the current selectboard, which is all at-large seats, will transition to being district based and have three representatives from both inside and outside of the village.
A memo presented to the selectboard from Duggan and Unified Manager Evan Teich suggested three options: starting elections in the first year after being approved by the legislature, holding the first 3+3 election in 2023 or 2024, or having all sitting board members resign immediately after the change is approved by the legislature to make way for a completely-open board that can have three seats voted on in each ward.
The selectboard was in agreement that the latter-two options were not preferable and that they’d like to pursue the first. Selectman Andy Watts briefly described a plan that would eventually have two seats elected each year, one being from each ward, that he is said to have laid out in more detail in an email sent to selectboard chair Elaine Haney and staff the previous weekend. Haney asked that the email be put into a public document for the whole board to see and consider as it moves forward.
With the selectboard’s meeting starting to run longer than scheduled, members knew they would not be able to fully discuss the second-two issues without causing the trustees to wait a significant amount of time for the joint meeting to begin. Selectman Vince Franco suggested a special meeting be organized for the board to finish its discussion; the other board members agreed, but no date for it was set that evening.
Child supervision
Town-provided child supervision is being explored by staff as an option to help families for the days when their kids aren’t in school buildings. Different locations in the area, such as Essex Cinemas, are being scouted as possibilities for students to be watched, stay active, and do some of their remote learning.
Teich said details still needing to be worked out include whether the Essex Westford School District (EWSD) will be able to assist in funding the idea, which would impact whether there will be any cost for families. One suggestion offered by Brown would include a sliding scale or scholarship program that would take into account financial needs of community members.
Other details needing to be hashed out include having ample security at each site and ensuring there is enough wifi bandwidth for all students to properly use the internet for their learning. The supervisors, though, would be just that and would not be expected to provide the same educational setting students receive while in the EWSD buildings.
“We cannot replace school,” Teich said bluntly.
The unified manager noted that the option would be available to any town staff members who live outside of Essex. He also stated that transportation to the daycare facilities, likely to be open between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., would not be provided by the town.
A Black Lives Matter mural might be coming to Essex after it was proposed to the joint board by Essex High School student Edith Klimoski. While presenting the idea in an effort to seek the boards’ approval, she said crowd sourcing would be used to pay for the materials, and she would be looking for volunteers to draft the design and create the art.
“Racism is a human rights issue that is extremely prominent in Vermont and the entire world today,” said Klimoski. “A Black Lives Matter mural would be thought provoking to all the citizens who see it. It would cause the community to be more conscious of the struggles the black community has and are currently facing.”
Klimoski suggested the mural be painted on, or near, the Five Corners’ roads, but Brown said there might be issues with that as those are all state highways. While Klimoski was eager to get the green light and start the project, Brown asked for a little more time to have staff get answers to the procedural and legal questions raised.
Interviews for the Joint Essex Housing Commission continued with the two boards talking to he final seven candidates: Katie Ballard, Anthony Barr, Evan Einhorn, Ara Hagan, Debbie McAdoo, Pam Schirner, and Michelle Teegarden. They joined the pool of nine other candidates who have already been interviewed: Mia Watson, Will Towne, Mark Redmond, Gabrielle Smith (June 9), Patrick Scheld, Don Miller, Joseph Engelken, Ned Daly (June 23), and Rupesh Asher (July 28).
The boards were not able to discuss the pool and make selections. However. Brown had recused himself from previous interviews to avoid his association with Housing Vermont creating a conflict of interest. He said Monday that he no longer works there but still thought it inappropriate to be involved since he hadn’t talked with all of the candidates. Since George Tyler and Raj Chawla weren’t present, the trustees therefore did not have the quorum needed to proceed with decision making.
Financial implications of separation of the Town of Essex and the Village of Essex Junction was listed on the selectboard’s agenda. Haney pointed out that the trustees had already asked staff to gather some information on the topic at a previous meeting, however, and the selectboard should wait to get that data before discussing the topic.