Students and their families had front row seats to a graduation ceremony like no other Saturday night. Just a few months ago, many thought the show would not go on.
But through creativity and the following of health guidelines, Essex High School's class of 2020 graduated June 13 at a drive-in ceremony at the Champlain Valley Exposition.
Graduate Jordan Stevens said he was disappointed in how his time at EHS ended. He plans to take a gap year this year.
“I didn’t like the energy of having our last few months ruined,” he said. “But coming together like this really turned it around.”
Before the ceremony began, students mingled together in small groups taking photos and catching up after months spent apart. All wore face-coverings -- many even wore matching Hornets bandanas.
A large stage was set up at the far end of the Expo. Cars parked in rows and family members leaned out of sun roofs and windows to get a glimpse.
The speeches and announcements made from the stage were simultaneously broadcast on a Jumbotron and on FM 100.3.
Principal Rob Reardon, who is retiring this year after 40 years at EHS, said on stage that he thought the event was an outstanding end to the school year.
“I couldn’t be happier,” he said. “I think the fact that we’re here, as one, should put a smile on everybody’s face.”
Noelle Lyon was the ceremony’s first student speaker. She gave the welcome address.
“I know we’d all prefer to be sitting in hard plastic chairs right now, but your cars must be more comfortable,” she said, laughing.
Ryan Poulin approached the podium next. He implored his classmates to acknowledge the risks they face everyday and to take more of them.
“I beg you to work to find your own happiness,” he said. “And to take the risk of telling the people around you you love them.”
Henry Wu, this year’s presidential scholar, was the last student to make a speech. In his address, Wu talked about recent events, including COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement.
“I am not one to look at the past very much,” Wu said. “I’ve done too many embarrassing things. But in this moment, reflection is crucial in order to learn from our mistakes.”
Wu announced the class of 2020 would bestow two gifts to the school. He said current events influenced the class’ gift-giving. The class will $1,000 to the EHS Multicultural Help Desk and over $3,000 to the school’s Diversity Club.
The money given to the Diversity Club will fund a new mural and will help the club host more events, he said.
Charles Burnett, an EHS social studies teacher, was selected by the students to give the final address. He told the crowd that he had laid awake at night for days, worrying about what he would say.
“Before I begin, I must say three words,” Burnett said. “Black Lives Matter.”
This statement was followed by a cacophony of car horns and cheers from the field.
Burnett called upon the class to remember the words to the preamble of the U.S. Constitution, words they were required to memorize back in middle school.
Even though these are not times of “domestic tranquility,” he said, he hopes the class will “establish justice” and “promote the general welfare.” He hopes the class will help the country to become a “more perfect union.”
Burnett acknowledged that the students’ senior year did not end as everyone had hoped and that many students faced struggles at home or at work.
“But you were blue and gold to the end,” he said, in a nod to the school’s colors.
The ceremony also included a scrolling list of students who received academic honors and a list of students who became essential workers during the pandemic.
A video montage of messages from EHS faculty and staff was played, as well as a reading of Dr. Seuss’ classic book, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!”
When Reardon again approached the podium, he said it was time for the moment they all had been waiting for. The 328 graduates were divided into 12 groups of about 25 and were called intermittently to line up by their group number.
When each student’s name was called, they walked across the stage to pick up their diploma.
Audra Drury, who is headed to St. Michael’s College in the fall, said she is grateful the senior class was able to have a graduation ceremony.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to come together under hard circumstances,” she said.