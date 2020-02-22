New York Times best-selling author Loung Ung recently visited Albert D. Lawton (ADL) School to speak with students about growing up in war-torn Cambodia. When she was 10 years of age, she escaped Cambodia and moved to the United States to settle in Essex Junction. She would attend ADL and Essex High before going to Saint Michael’s College, on scholarship, where she met her future husband.
Ung has written two books, including "First They Killed My Father," which was later turned into a movie that was directed by Angelina Jolie and co-written by Jolie and Ung--based on Ung's memoir of the same name. Ung penned two other New York Times best-selling books which both deal with her issues as a refugee, growing up in Essex, and attending St. Mike's: "Lucky Child" and "Lulu in the Sky."