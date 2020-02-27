Commuters who drive by the fairgrounds in the evening may want to find alternate routes the night of March 3.
Delays are expected along VT Route 15 towards the western side of town as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is scheduled to host his Super Tuesday primary rally at the Champlain Valley Exposition (CVE).
The event is free to the public, but admittance is a first-come, first-serve basis until capacity of the building is met. Doors are slated to open at 5:30 p.m. with the event starting at 7:30 p.m. RSVPs are recommended, and those can be submitted through events.berniesanders.com.
“We are proud that Senator Sanders has selected the Expo Center in Essex Junction for his event,” Essex Unified Manager Evan Teich said. “The CVE fairgrounds affords a great backdrop of Vermont with ample parking and great amenities for small and large events. And, CVE is a great partner with the Village; it is one of our most recognizable businesses, and when they have events, local businesses tend to do well that night as well.”
Sanders’ visit should not come as much of a burden to Essex taxpayers--aside from the potential traffic complications. Chief Rick Garey said the police department had not been contacted, as of Feb. 26, to have any traffic or security involvement with the rally.